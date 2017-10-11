The MovieFilm Podcast: Special Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer 2 Discussion

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has dropped, and that can only mean one thing: Invasion. No, wait, wrong trilogy. What it actually means is that we were so excited about all of the new and exciting glimpses of what’s to come in Episode 8, that we just had to talk about it in this very special mini-episode. You can hear it all via the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. And if you haven’t already, please make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.