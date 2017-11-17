The MovieFilm Podcast: The Justice League Episode!

Justice League is in theaters now, bringing DC Comics' biggest superstars onscreen and in action together for the first time, and the MovieFilm boys are all in! Join Brian, Zaki, and special guest Aaron Neuwirth of the Out Now With Aaron & Abe Podcast for a show-long discussion of the latest DC Comics superhero flick from Zack Snyder (and company)! Did the movie meet our expectations? Was it a mistake to have any expectations? Does Ben Affleck make it apparent that he's got one foot out the door? Does Henry Cavill finally get to be the Superman we all hope he can be? What did we think of newbies like Aquaman and the Flash? Hear our spoiler-filled conversation for all our thoughts on where we're at with the League, and how we're feeling about the DC Comics Expanded Universe moving forward. You can hear it all via the embed below or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven’t already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.