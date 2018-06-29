The National Geographic Travel Photographer Of The Year Photos Are Here. And They Are Incredible.

TATI ITAT/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Second Place: "Leïda and Laëlle — I Will Lift You Up"



"Since 2016, I've been involved with Haitian immigrants and refugees living in my city, Estrela. I have become friends with some families, and especially with twin sisters, Leïda and Laëlle. They say living in Brazil is like living in paradise — very different from the reality of their country of origin. They dream of becoming models and teachers, as a way to earn money to bring their other relatives from Haiti to Brazil, to live all near one another. On this day, they were playing in front of their home, improvising exercises to develop their imagination and creativity, as if they were actresses, and playing an imitation game with poses. Laëlle reached for Leïda's face and lifted her head up, showing her where she should look. At this brief moment, I took the photo."