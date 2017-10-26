The NCO Gardens Project is Empowering Community, One Garden at a Time (CropMobster TV: Season 2, Ep 7)

Please Enjoy & SHARE!

It was a true honor to visit Clearlake, California (Lake County) to meet the team at the North Coast Opportunities Gardens Project. Talk about impact and making a dent on some very tough issues! This organization has inspired the cultivation of over 45 community gardens planted across Mendocino and Lake Counties in California.

Their motto is “Community Empowerment, One Garden at a Time” and when you watch this interview with Ava Ryan and Taylor Jamison you’ll learn how they are backing up this statement with a profoundly useful approach delivering results for those most vulnerable in our communities.

Call to Action

MY HOPE is that you will enjoy this episode of CropMobster TV and that you will take the lessons to heart, reflecting on how you can help the Gardens Project. Or, as we talk about in this interview, if you see a problem like hunger in your community/neighborhood please don’t wait for others to lead....take that step forward as a civic leader and take action!

About CropMobster TV

Join Nicky Bobby and CropMobster TV as we hunt for positive, "can do" stories of folks working in food and agriculture! Our goal - using a low-tech selfie stick attached to a gutter washer - is to bring you authentic stories of real people doing real work to feed their communities and families.

Thank You To Our Sponsors & Partners

Episode Sponsor: The Chattha Family

Season Sponsor: University of California Division of Agriculture & Natural Resources: http://ucanr.edu/

CropMobster TV is a non-profit project in partnership with Food Tank: http://foodtank.org/

Please Join the Team and Subscribe!

#FoodTank #WeAreUCANR #UCANR #LocalFood #Agriculture #FoodWaste #Food #Hunger #FoodInsecurity