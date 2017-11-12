The New Ace: Coming Out As Asexual

I’m coming out.

Often, life’s nebulous happenstances or a series of events in our personal history don’t make sense until some cipher comes along and snaps them into focus. I’ve recently had a personal revelation that finally – and with breathless relief – helped me to understand who I am, and why I have always felt indifferent toward sex. I realized that I’m an ACE – an asexual.

Let me share to memories with you. The first: It’s 1989, and I’m standing outside the doors of the gym at the middle school where my seventh grade dance is taking place. I peer into the throbbing mass of adolescents gesticulating to the tune of a Gun n’ Roses song, each eager for the physical contact with each other that drives every waking moment of pubescence. Two female students rush up to me, grab my arm, and try to pull me in to dance - but I’m not interested; in fact, I’m put-off by the very notion of close physical contact with them. “Leave me alone,” I say with an admittedly grumpy demeanor. I feel alone. Everyone else surrenders to the heat of the moment; why can’t I?

The second: It’s 1997, and I’m in Santa Monica with a friend who goes to school in the L.A. area. We’re cruising the boulevard with his girlfriend at the wheel, windows wide open, the night tingling with July heat and twinkling with the anticipation of an oncoming Saturday night. They talk candidly about their sex life: how she has no qualms with polyamory, how he likes to have anal with her. I’m nonplussed. The girlfriend, perhaps sensing my discomfort, shoots a glance at me and asks: “Are you not into women?” I’m unsure about my response. I’ve been wrestling with the growing sense that, despite the hypersexualized atmosphere of college, where each and every weekend is a two-day quest to hookup, I’m just not interested in physical intimacy. “I guess I’m kind of...nonsexual,” I blurt out. I don’t know from whence the thought came, nor the madness to utter it, and I’m immediately embarrassed. Who’s ever heard of such a ridiculous idea?

I have had a long distant relationship with sex. Yes, I’ve had it (infrequently), and I’ve even procreated (with absolutely no regrets on that account). For me, however, sex has always been an obligation that came with emotional intimacy, or an avenue (I perceived) to a deeper connection with someone for whom I had fond feelings. I was always unable to fathom the locker room banter of my male peers or their unceasing desire to have sex merely for the pleasure of it. My relationships with the opposite gender have always been most rewarding for me if they were absent any sexual tension, to the degree that I have most often had platonic relationships with women. I never considered this abnormal; I assured myself with the mantra that I “just hadn’t found the right person,” and continued to conflate (as many people do) sex with love.

I have one of my female friends to thank for the impetus that got me thinking seriously again about my lack of sex drive. Discussing our friendship and how well we got along, she said, “I never have the feeling that you’re expecting something else, like I do with most other men.” The remark reminded me of that part of me that seemed to be ‘missing’ – sex just never crossed my mind. I wondered if perhaps I wasn’t heterosexual as I had long believed and self-identified, but the thought of physical intimacy with men also did nothing for me. I was forced to face the reality that I didn’t have sexual feelings for anyone; I was indifferent to sex at best, and sometimes even put off by even the thought of it.

I’m now able to say with exactitude and confidence what I offered tentatively almost twenty years ago on that car ride in Santa Monica: I’m asexual. Indeed, I’m proud to call myself an Ace, and thrilled that there’s a nascent community and movement around asexuality that’s pushing awareness and education into the mainstream. We need that awareness; asexuals are a mere one-percent of the population (to be accepted with the caveat that numbers vary depending on a number of factors), and male Aces thirty-percent of that number (making male Aces 0.30% of the population). While minority status is not a numbers game – just ask women, who make up more of the total human population – I’m certain the percentages compound the feelings of isolation and exclusion that many Aces already feel.

I hope, then, that this blog post inspires and empowers other Aces out there, and brings some degree of awareness to those who would like to call themselves allies. Asexuality is new to many, but there are resources available out there if you’d like to know more. Right here at The Huffington Post, there are exceptional articles on the subject for your perusal.