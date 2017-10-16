Bow Down To The Surprise 'Black Panther' Trailer

In one of the standout lines from the new “Black Panther” trailer, Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger says, “I waited my entire life for this.”
Well yeah, we’ve been waiting, too.
Marvel dropped the surprise new teaser for the upcoming movie out of nowhere on Monday. The footage from the Ryan Coogler-directed film shows more of Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as T’Challa/Black Panther, Danai Gurira showing off her “Walking Dead”-like fighting skills as Okoye (Hells yeah, Michonne), and Jordan killin’ it as Killmonger.
Though everything T’Challa does looks pretty baller, according to the official synopsis, his reign as king isn’t going to go as planned:
After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.
If everything went smoothly, there wouldn’t be much of a movie. But it’s nothing Black Panther can’t handle.
Plus, with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) apparently in Wakanda, perhaps we could even see some help from the Winter Soldier.
Like the song in the trailer says, “Bow down.” The king has returned.
