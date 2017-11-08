The New Entrepreneurship: Online Startup Businesses as the Path towards the 15-Hour Work Week?

I remember my first year of university during an introductory economics class; a professor gave us an essay to read by the famed economist John Maynard Keynes who, back in 1930, predicted that we humans would be working 15 hours a week in the not-so-distant future. As our material needs were satisfied, as the theory went, we would voluntarily decide to dedicate more of our time to leisure and other outside-of-work ventures that brought us more meaning, fulfillment, and happiness.

It´s easy to see that Keynes prediction has yet to come to fruition, as the vast majority of us continue to steadfastly dedicate at least forty hours a week to jobs that, in many cases, aren´t exactly what we dreamed of doing with our lives.

Recently, however, hundreds of young people that I personally know have been turning to the internet as a way to start up their own businesses, become their own bosses, work from home, and in theory, work less hours in the long-run.

The Draw of Owning Your Own Online Business

The idea of purchasing a domain, designing your website, and starting up your own online business while you work in your pajamas sitting comfortably on the couch in your living room is certainly appealing. Indeed, the perks associated with online businesses are many and enticing.

Compared to starting up your own brick and mortar business, the startup costs for an online business are significantly lower and more in reach for the entrepreneur who doesn´t have a six figure bank account or who doesn´t want to take on significant, long-term debt in the form of a business loan.

Furthermore, owning and operating your own online business allows you the freedom to choose your work place. Mondays can be characterized by lazily lounging around your living room, while other days you can venture into the city to find a perfect work spot at your favorite coffee shop. For people who have the insatiable desire to travel the world, operating a successful online business also fits in well with the ideal of the digital nomad: he or she who travels the world in search of exotic destinations with a decent Wi-Fi signal where you can get in your morning work before hitting the beach or climbing a volcano.

Moreover, of course, online businesses, at least in theory, allow for a greater flexibility for when you actually work and how much you work. If you need to put in an extra hours, you can stay up at late at night once your children are in bed, or choose to work in the wee hours of the morning so that nothing will get in the way of T-ball games, dance recitals, and dates with your spouse.

The Drawbacks of Online Businesses

Following from the description above, operating your own online business sounds like something we should all be doing. Unfortunately, many of my friends who did quit their jobs to dedicate their full efforts to their online startup eventually failed and went crawling back to the 40-hour workweek at their previous jobs. Some studies have found that upwards of 90% of all internet businesses fail within the first four months.

Starting your own online business is no magic potion that will supernaturally cut the number of hours you work in half while still bringing in a comparable income. Like any business venture, being successful requires hard work and an in-depth understanding of how online businesses actually work.

The myth of an online business essentially working on auto-pilot, sending you a weekly paycheck while you are enjoying the leisure that Keynes promised, has caused many online startups to fail miserably. While it is certainly possible to set up a long-term income stream from an online business that requires less direct intervention on a daily basis, this is the result of long hours of work during the commencement of your online business.

Understanding How the Internet Words

One of the nice things about operating an online business is that there are several different “channels” or business possibilities. From affiliate marketers, to freelance photographers and writers, to web design, and even business coaching, there are virtually an unlimited number of ways to create a successful online business.

For all of these business ideas, however, one of the most important keys to success is in understanding how the internet works.

Almost 80% of Americans are doing their shopping online, and that number is only going to continue to grow. While mega-stores like Walmart and others have recently begun to offer online store service, much of this growing market of online shopping is available to small online business owners. The golden question, then, is how can people approach and convince the internet surfer to choose their business offer?

While brick and mortar businesses might have focused on TV and radio spots or even hired those sign spinners to attract customers into the store, one of the most important keys for a successful online business is learning how to effectively utilize search engine optimization (SEO) and keywords.

To capture an online audience, you have to know how they can find you. If your online business is specializing in selling native wildflower seeds to increase bees and pollinators in a certain region, you want to make sure that when people search for those subjects on Google, your company will be one of the first to show up on the results page for major search engines such as Google and Bing.

SerpStream is one tool that will help you to monitor the search engine rankings for certain keywords that are pertinent and imperative to your online business. With this tool, you will be able to track the search engine rankings for anywhere from 25 to 5,000 different keywords so you can determine the level of customer engagement, and make improvements in your SEO content writing.

The Promise and Possibility of Online Businesses

As with any business idea, you have to have a business plan that is centered on reaching out and engaging with clients. Increasing your knowledge of SEO and use of keywords related to your business proposal will help you to develop a thriving and popular business proposal.