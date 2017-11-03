The New Generation of Blockchain Technology is Here With Universa.io

Blockchain technology is at the forefront of the technology world and is without a doubt the way of the future. However, many of the blockchain technologies and platforms out there are broken. They can be slow, expensive, and the speed of the transactions can often leave a lot to be desired. Also, many of the so-called “smart” contracts out there aren’t very smart. Businesses are looking for answers and while the current blockchain offerings out there are passable, they want something better.

One company and platform that is looking to be the solution to this growing problem is Universa.io. Universa is a new generation blockchain protocol, which has the potential to be a huge landmark in the evolving blockchain industry. Most modern blockchain technologies rely on the process of mining, which can be costly both in terms of price and time. Instead, Universa is going to a newer way to create smart cash contracts in a more efficient and streamlined manner. Basically, think of the invention of Bitcoin being like the discovery of gold, and Universa being like the introduction of paper money into the market. They will use a thin protocol (while cryptocurrencies like Etherenum use a fat protocol). This means that each individual supplier or vendor will be able to provide their own local service within Universa, independent of others.

So what are some advantages of Universa over other offerings such as Bitcoin or Etherenum? One in particular is one that was mentioned earlier, and that is that Universa doesn’t rely on the mining process as it is not a cryptocurrency, per se, but is a protocol. Another huge benefit for Universa is its speed. It is said to be about 1000 times faster than Bitcoin, thanks to their unique smart contracts. This is a huge decrease in speed and shows just how much room for innovation and change there is in the blockchain industry.

Not only are the transactions faster than other blockchain technology, but they can be up to 100 times cheaper as well! On the Bitcoin platform, there can be a multi-dollar transaction fee for only a few cents, which just doesn’t seem right. The security for the smart contracts of Universa is also top notch as they are aware that for a blockchain technology to really take off, it not only needs to work, but it needs to be extremely safe. Universa (and the smart contracts created in the platform) will have a wide range of different applications. These include logistics, cargo tracking, payments at parking lots and gas stations, IoT and much more.

This all sounds great, but a product and platform is only as good as the individuals behind it. Well, the good news about Universa continues as the team behind it is very impressive. The team is headed up by CEO and visionary Alexander Borodich. He is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor (with more than 95 start-ups in his portfolio) and has earned an 8X ROI for his investments. He is very hopeful and ambitious for Universa and hopes that they can attract at least $100 million during the ICO.

In addition to Borodich, the team features Sergey Chernov as the CTO and Alex Donvar as the Art director. Both of these men have well over a decade of experience in their respective fields and have held leadership positions at large firms and companies in the past. Of course, there are also many advisors, managers, developers and more that are all working hard to ensure Universa is a success and is the next big thing in blockchain.

The ICO is currently going on and began on October 28th 2017. 66% of the total tokens will be distributed to the public, with 20, 10 and 4 percents going to the foundation, team and partnerships, respectively. Over half of the funds acquired will be used for the protocol and marketing it, which is good news for those who decide to invest. The price of the UTN (the tokens you purchase during the ICO, which are the digital assets used for contracts and apps) will go up every week, so get in early to get the best deal. They began at $0.01 per 1 UTN and on December 2nd they will be up to $0.0125 per 1 UTN.