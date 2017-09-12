The New iPhone Led Twitter To Think Of #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians

The past 24 hours have been filled with buzzy, internet news. Last night, someone found that Ted Cruz’s Twitter account “liked” a porn tweet. And today, the new iPhone is being unveiled. But how ― HOW ― to cover both of these news bits in a single, unbelievably funny way?!
For this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we were able to accomplish this impossible task in an unbelievably funny way with #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians. And here are some of the best.
-
Suree, stops politicians revealing their idiocy on Social Media #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians pic.twitter.com/xqCCJuyT3j— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) September 12, 2017
-
#iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) September 12, 2017
Delete All pic.twitter.com/ADUl6RtlHY
-
Covfefe Crush #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/vjmCww7Bbc— Jillian (@Pheramuse) September 12, 2017
-
No battery necessary, runs entirely on white power.#iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) September 12, 2017
-
Photoshops a smile onto your wife. #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Jessica Wildfire (@JessicaLexicus) September 12, 2017
-
Autocorrects alternative facts into actual facts#iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— ☮️ Lissa ☮️ (@_lola_bee) September 12, 2017
-
Instantly tweets "thoughts and prayers" to anything trending that contains the word "tragedy" #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) September 12, 2017
-
Church Lady pops up whenever you 'Like' porn. #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians @HuffPostComedy #TedCruz pic.twitter.com/2CNfOLbtup— CK (@charley_ck14) September 12, 2017
-
@tedcruz Control #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Josh Keaton (@joshkeaton) September 12, 2017
-
Augmented Reality #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— COED.com (@COED) September 12, 2017
-
Earphone jack hopefully @HuffPostComedy #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) September 12, 2017
-
"President Cray-Cray on Line 1" ringtone. #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 12, 2017
-
#iPhoneFeatures4Politicians @HuffPostComedy— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) September 12, 2017
Nearest Hide From the Press Locations pic.twitter.com/b3omN4WJXU
-
LinkedIn Premium Job Search #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians pic.twitter.com/csyRLzBKez— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 12, 2017
-
#iPhoneFeatures4Politicians Siri speaks back to you in words of only 1 or 2 syllables.— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) September 12, 2017
"Sad. BIGLY, YUGE" featured @HuffPostComedy
-
Steak and ketchup locator #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) September 12, 2017
-
Ability to block all constituents #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— K. Marie (@Ink_Vixen82) September 12, 2017
-
After one week at the White House, Siri automatically sends your resume to Little Caesar's.#iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) September 12, 2017
-
Trump University App: takes your money then crashes #iPhoneFeatures4Politicians— Taco Eater (@tacoeater) September 12, 2017