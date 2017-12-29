The New Year’s resolution you can actually keep

Every New Year’s Eve we do the same thing: write down a list of all our goals for the upcoming year. Maybe you manage to keep some of the resolutions you set, but if you are like the rest of us you forget by February.

Let this year be the start of something new. Instead of creating a list, focus on one, doable resolution: a monthly gift to charity.

Giving back is one of the most important things we can do as citizens of this world, so it should already be a top priority for the new year. Monthly gifts are an effortless way to support a charity; come January, you can decide how much you want to give then set up a twelve-month installment plan.

You’d be amazed at how much your money can do for people in need. For example, just $50 a month can provide a girl in Sub-Saharan Africa with everything she needs to go to school, and if finances get tight it is very easy to end your monthly giving. Visit www.beautifulworldcanada.org for more details.