The Next King Of Fashion

When the fashion world crowns someone, we all pay attention—very close attention. We wonder what this person did to earn the respect of their industry colleagues. We scramble to Google to check their credentials, see who they’ve worked with and most certainly, we check Instagram to see how “in the circle” they really are.

Julian Lark is a name that tops the Who’s Who list of fashion influencers. He’s based in Atlanta but his work has been seen internationally on an innumerable number of actors, actresses, singers, reality TV stars and more. You could call him a global force of sorts.

“Fashion isn’t just about owning brands, it’s engaging style into a lifestyle.” —Julian Lark

Designer and Stylist, Julian Lark

Born and reared in Florida, if you asked young Julian if he knew that he’d be successful, he would probably have said yes. If you asked him if he knew that he’d change the face of fashion, he may have thought it, but was raised to be humble and may have kept that thought inside of his head—with a big, quiet smile.

Lovingly raised with his brother, Lark grew up knowing that he wanted and needed to create a lane for himself and dominate it. Overcoming plenty of adversity throughout his childhood, he never got distracted. He kept his head down, listened to his supportive parents, set good examples in school and drew out the blueprint for his life.

A graduate of American InterContinental University (fellow alum: Project Runway star Christian Siriano), Julian walked off the academic stage and never looked back. In 2009, he launched Kontrol Magazine as a platform to hone his skills and expand his body of work.

Though the publication started off small, it always produced quality content, beautiful images and killer covers. If you didn't know who Julian was, you certainly saw his work—and respected it. Meticulously styling and directing each cover shoot and not releasing an issue until it met his high standard, Lark become known around Atlanta as a quiet storm.

Never losing sight of his original mission, every single cover over the next eight years would nudge his portfolio toward perfection.

In true designer and stylist fashion, Julian stepped out from behind the scenes of his growing magazine brand and into the forefront of external projects.

Highly sought out by celebrities, Lark’s creative direction can be seen on A-List stars like Joseph Sikora (Power), Naturi Naughton (Power), Angela Simmons (Growing Up Hip-Hop), Karrueche Tran (Socialite, Claws), Sanaa Lathan (Nappily Ever After), Raven Symone (That’s So Raven), Tristan Wilds (The Wire) and Grammy award-winning singer, Brandy.

To look at him now, you never imagine that he’s faced a bad day with clothes.

Designer and Stylist, Julian Lark

Opening a storefront in 2017, Revel by JL is nestled in a chic storefront located just outside of Atlanta’s bustling Atlantic Station district. Creating a place for everyday customers to get the Lark Experience, it’s not uncommon to find the celebrity style guru inside the store styling shoppers on the fly. Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting the store and there was never a dull moment as ladies sashayed in filling bags with his latest designs and vowing to spread the word about the store when they left.

As if locking down wardrobe, magazines and styling weren't enough—Julian is also the founder of up and coming cosmetics line, Revel By Julian Lark. Boasting a complete, high-quality collection for lips, eyes and full face, their pigments and color selections rival other major lines and has become a preferred product to professional make-up artists. Keeping the love close to home, one of the line’s debut ambassadors includes R&B songstress, Dondria.

Photo Credit: Revel By JL

Lark’s entire body of work has been seen on major television networks, WE TV, Bravo TV, E! Network and more. His clients have graced red carpets, for Fox, The Bold And The Beautiful, The American Black Film Festival and have even captured the attention of coveted Getty Images photographers.

“They lost their cool because I changed the rules! 2018 is the MAIN EVENT,” says Lark on his goals for the New Year.

Judging from the momentum on Lark’s social media pages, 2018’s trajectory will be EPIC! I wouldn’t expect anything less!

Psst...A little birdie told me that Julian’s premiering his signature designs in 2018. Keep the secret now, but remember, you heard it here first!