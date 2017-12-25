The Night before Chrishtmash...

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all across the country

there was growing concern over the state of the presidency.

The tweets had continued, and we read them with a frown,

but we hoped they might stop as Santa was coming to town.

The electorate were nestled all snug in their beds;

while dreams of balanced-budgets danced in their heads,

And I sat by the fire with a scotch in my hand,

Starting to doze off when there came a muffled “Bang!”

I peeked through the curtains to see what had happened,

and was faced with a convoy of black suburbans.

I ran to the study feeling really rather flustered,

the feds had arrived and a green card I should muster.

I found it quite quickly in the back of my desk drawer,

but when I looked out the window the convoy had grown more!

Police cars a plenty with lights flashing bright,

and a humming noise grew louder in the bleak winter night.

The officers gazed skyward and I grabbed my warmest jacket,

stood dignified by the front door clutching my green card in my pocket,

and waited for their questions or procedural greeting,

but over the loud humming a megaphone started bleating.

The snow blew everywhere and the officers covered their eyes,

And the green and white of Marine 1 descended from the sky.

The steps dropped down and out marched a portly fellow,

His minions in tow and then he started to bellow.

"Come, Jared! now, Baron! Now Tiffany! now Ivanka!

On, Donald! on, Eric! And the dutiful Melania!

Check in the bushes! Comb the driveway and definitely scour the lawn!

If we don’t find it, I can’t blast the media with my tweets on Christmas morn!"

The commander in chief, as I was soon to find,

had dropped his presidential iPhone taking a selfie during the flight.

The panic was strewn on his chubby orange face,

And his family went to work with no time to waste,

They crawled all over the ground hoping to find it quickly,

Because when the president got angry his words grew bigly.

“Covfefe!” He shouted. “MAGA!” came next.

And still stood by the door I could see him growing vexed.

Rushing back inside I grabbed some diet coke and cookies,

Walked across the lawn until I was stopped by security.

They gave me the once over and seeing I didn’t pose a threat,

Asked the orange one if he fancied a snackette?

He gave them a thumbs up and so they waved me over,

and I carefully approached the mighty comb-over.

“Making America Great Again, we’re sorry for the ruckus”

“No bother Mr. President, but this tax bill is going to f#ck us.

I can understand the argument for trickle-down economics,

But if you can’t spell the word should you really practice the politics?”

He cracked his can of pop and took a mighty gulp,

Ignored my question and asked if I’d like to help?

“Not bloody likely! This could be a blessing,

you might survive your first term if you can only stop the tweeting.

It’s a miracle you were elected, the opponent was quite horrible,

Branding right wingers as a basket of deplorables.

Don’t take it for granted, and try to do a better job.

Stop blaming the fake media and stop thanking god.

The country is great, whatever you say,

And the stock market always rises because that’s inflations way.

Start being a statesman and not a celebrity,

It’s not a TV show, its international diplomacy!”

My pleads fell on deaf ears, hidden under a ginger mop,

I was a humble observer, not close enough to the top.

He made no comment, stood defiant and alone,

Just a few minutes later they even found his phone.

The panic was over and they got ready to leave,

So I made one last effort and tugged at his sleeve.

“Mr. President, has anything I’ve said rung true?

We all learn from mistakes, I hope that’s the same for you.”

He turned up his nose and thanked the numerous officers,

And waved to the crowd while the pilot started the helicopter.

But I heard him exclaim as he grabbed some cookies from the plate—