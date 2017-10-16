THE NIGHT THE VICE GOLIATH DUCKED

Vice President Mike Pence’s face reminds me of one of those “How Are You Feeling?” cartoons in a child psychologist’s office: Mad, Sad, Glad, Scared… Smug. He’s like a caricature of undeserved superiority. Pence’s self-righteousness in the face of his self-wrongeousness -- starting with pretending to be a Christian while faithfully serving a President so anti-Christian his combover could well be concealing a “666” -- suggests a pompous minister who ought to have a whoopee cushion glued to the inside of the back of his robe. (Somewhere on a yellowed program wedged behind a church pew in Birmingham, Alabama is an 8 year-old’s scribbled schema for just such a plan.) So when this paragon of arrogance and power, a man so white it looks like his pictures were airbrushed by a Nazi wedding photographer, planned to skulk into Beverly Hills for an under-the-radar, up-to-$100,000-a-ticket Republican fundraiser for the Worst and the Whitest congressional candidates of California, obviously no one was going to stop him.

Except someone did.

Because Michelle Manire Fowle, the leader of the Indivisible Group in Northridge California, decided to do something to welcome President Goldfollicle’s personal Oddjob to this most powerful, populous and dynamic of states by reminding him that most of us can’t stand him. And resent him for trying to sneak into our ‘hood to raise the kind of money he can’t get by pandering to his constituents who wear actual hoods. A simple Facebook posting by Michelle led to Carolyn Chriss of my Indivisibles of Sherman Oaks group, along with hundreds of other angry citizens, becoming interested in participating in a protest at the fountain across the street from the Beverly Hilton, where the fabulous Night of a Hundred Skeeves was to be held. Soon, about 2000 people -- members of Resist, CHIRLA, the LGBT community, and even the ACLU – had committed to the planned protest. There’d be enough acronyms in attendance to play a giant game of Scrabble with the protest signs.

And guess what happened? When the Hoosier Daddy discovered his motorcade would have to drive past a grassroots anti-him rally to get to the hotel where his $100,000 johns were waiting, he didn’t like the idea of those media optics. All it was lacking was Pence trying to sneak out of his limo disguised as a woman to become an episode of “Veep.”

So he bailed. And returned to Indiana to pretend to care about America’s morality by nobly refusing to watch black men smash into each other on Sunday for his amusement.

Did this one little victory change the course of America’s downward face-first slide into the mud puddle of history? No, of course not. Since then, Pence has reduced his California fundraising efforts to smaller, skeevier events. But what it does show is that a motivated group of Davids can fling a metaphorical stone at a Goliath in a red tie and lapel pin and at least make him duck.

A couple direct hits and we might even wipe that smug smile off his face. And after 10 months of feeling Scared, Mad and Sad, wouldn’t it be nice to feel Glad again?