The Now Infamous Discriminatory Facebook - Part 1

Now, it’s time to tell you that I am a Pro-Black man. This does not mean I’m anti-white; know the difference before anybody has a knee-jerk, typical reaction to Pro-Black! In 2016, I began being very radical on my FB timeline. It was after a black woman lost her son; he was shot/murdered by a LEO with his seat-belt fastened, hands up. The black woman who mysteriously committed suicide in her jail-cell; none of us believed that, including her parents. She got dragged off to jail for a traffic violation. The Presidential campaign had started, and I got this sinking feeling in my gut. I was loud, proud, and fed up. I found a bitter-sweet video of a black woman painting herself white, while saying, “White Lives Matter; I’m not getting shot!” It was funny, but resonated so much, that I had to put it on my timeline. Myself and another man were having a conversation in my post. It was hilarious! We said we should go to Lowe’s in a white shower-curtain, pick up some paint and cover everything we could. Then, show up to a KKK rally and pretend to be one of them long enough to start some trouble. We were kidding, of course, but some employee of FB saw the conversation or somebody reported it. It’s truly maddening how we have to cover our pain with laughter, music, and mockery of the most hideous things we endure in this country ... the USA! Guess what happened to the post? Some FB employee deleted it. I discovered it the next day, when I went to look for the fella I was having such a good time with. Furious, I found the video and put it back on my timeline with a few choice words for the FB employee who deleted it. I dared them to delete it again. Of course they didn’t. The whole idea was to get rid of the conversation I was having with the black man, because it upset some white person. Yes, we know when this sort of thing happens, it’s never a POC. We are their targets, and at the end of 2017, it is increasing with regularity.

I had started a group called Women Supporters of Transmen (Spring 2016). While managing it, I kept my Pro-Blackness out of that group for over a year. I continued to blast away on my timeline and in YouTube videos I shoot. One day, I was unable to see posts that were older than 2 days. Nobody else noticed it, but within the same day, everybody in there saw the same thing. Over 200 people. I went crazy trying to fix it, and also sent reports to FB’s crappy reporting system. They hide behind that, and never do anything about anything, if they don’t want to. There is no phone number to call, and you’re SOL if things go wrong on their platform. I started making calls all over the U.S., because I realized a FB employee was retaliating against me, using what I cared about most. WSOT! Nobody would help me. Every single day, I made calls, wrote reports, told my story to many organizations and businesses through the United States. Nobody cared. After a week, it suddenly started working again. A covert warning? Probably. But, it didn’t stop me at all. I shut that group down in July 2017 and started a new group.

Now, #NotMyPresident had been elected, and I got even more radical. It was clear, by now, that every racist, supremacist creep in the world was on FB and messing with Black people. Accounts of black men and women were being blocked, transgender people’s accounts were being toyed with by FB employees, and they even messed with mine when I created a middle-name that wasn’t my legal middle name. Some guy harassed me for a few days until I changed it. There are millions of people who do not use their legal names on FB. Only those they have targeted, do they harass about their name. Many transgender people want to change their names to “preferred” names before they can change them legally. But, FB employees harass them too. There is a lawsuit out there right now, because a transgender American Indian woman was being harassed about her name, when her name is legally recognized by her tribe. FB employees are out-of-control with antics they are doing to users.