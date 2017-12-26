The Now Infamous Discriminatory Facebook - Part 2

After my new group was mysteriously fixed, they went back to messing with my account. Whites in many transgender groups are super fragile about racism. Now, before you have another knee-jerk reaction to a term Blacks are extremely familiar with, please do your research. If the shoe doesn’t fit, don’t wear it. If the shoe fits, please find another blog to read. I am not the kind of black man who cares much about your pain. Why? Because I have come to the conclusion that you’ve never cared about ours; those of you who fit the “fragile” type of human-being around the world. Ones who don’t want to embrace anything about your privilege, supremacy, racism, atrocities committed against black people every day around the world, and yes, your fragility. We have an image of a person covering their eyes, ears, and mouths. Along with other hashtags, when I’m posting to my timeline, I occasionally put #SilenceIsConsent in the text area of my post. Yes, while we get harassed all over the world on that platform, many merely consent to it with silence. They don’t want to be harassed, along with me. Something similar to guilt-by-association, people are intimidated by everything I’m doing and typing, and distance themselves from me. That is the aim of the FB employee(s) who have been harassing me now for over a year.

I know it is a combination of me being transgender and black, because they aren’t doing these things to cisgender black people or transgender whites. I’m in those groups, too, and Blacks talk major shit about what’s going on in this country (and the world) without anybody bothering them. A couple of days before Thanksgiving, I “Shared” a Roland Martin video into over 90 T-groups on that platform. I did not care what “race” of people were in them. My motto for a long time has been that people need to wake up! But, do you see the segregation being created by FB and fragile people now? This is why I don’t allow them in my front-end group. They could not handle what goes on inside, without wanting to argue and create a nightmare to manage. I don’t even allow non-binary people in my group for the same reason. They are hurt by this, but I don’t want the focus to be on their transition and the usual arguments going on about “gender” on that platform. To too many non-binary people, binary transgender men are all misogynists, toxic masculine, anti-feminism, and a bunch of other things they love to accuse us of. I made a YouTube video about it, and of course, a non-binary individual took offense to it. I will not repeat those contents here. Let’s just say that I am on a mission, and don’t have time for foolish arguments about gender (or non-gender). At least 5 hours after I posted Roland’s video into multiple groups, I got blocked from posting to (or commenting in) groups for 6 days, including my groups. I run more than one, but I’m not comfortable talking about the other ones at this time. FB has still not told me why I was limited, but they are twisted enough to allow me to see what’s going on inside of groups, only allowing me to “Like”. I get notifications, so it’s incredibly vicious that they do this sort of thing. And, for what? Because someone didn’t like a powerful black man talking in a YT video in their non-black group? Absolutely amazing that there aren’t laws about this. Oh yes ... there is. It’s called discrimination, but even marginalized transgender people are discriminating too. I do believe they love to stomp on someone else, while the shit is being stomped out of them, too. They don’t care. As long as that platform gives them a little bit of privilege, they’ll use it and FB employees back them up.