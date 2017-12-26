The Now Infamous Discriminatory Facebook - Part 3

Right after I was blocked from commenting or posting in groups, including my own with almost 400 people in it, I found a YouTube video of a black transgender woman who had been completely blocked from that platform for 30 days. Yes, I did reach out to her,. She said it happens to her several times a year, and that she isn’t doing anything besides defending herself from trolls on her timeline. Yes, trolls are surrounding FB like the pilgrims did after Europeans landed on Plymouth Rock. And, every publication and social media platform in the world allows it. They do not stop them, they do not kill their accounts, they do not punish them the way they punish us for far less things. Many non-black FB employees & users are just petty, as tons of articles say around the internet Sounds like the judicial-system to me. A woman who doesn’t use FB much, helps out because of the antics these employees are pulling on me. They locked her account after she posted something for me into my group (from my timeline).

Last summer, I posted a non-graphic picture of unrealistic penis to my timeline. I made it so “Only Me” could see it. Probably that same FB employee, who was assigned to harass me, saw it and flagged it as violating FB standards. Really? It wasn’t even a picture of a real penis. It was from a study being done by a transgender man; a scientific study. “Organ Printing.” Now, they’re just being ridiculous. I left it there to download onto my computer; not “Share” it to any group. I had forgotten, but nobody could see it except who? A FB employee! But, noooooooooo ... they’re just harassing me, and now all the world knows it too. I even put a comment on the CFO’s timeline saying she talks a good talk, but is letting her employees discriminate against people. See, she claims to care, but she does not. Only about her people, and looking good to those who aren’t being mistreated by her employees. I’m sure she ignored it; I got busy with other things. Transgender veterans are getting in on the fun, too. I promoted NFL Blackout heavily until the very same mentality hijacked why Kaepernick did what he did, and changed the entire focus onto the flag, the Anthem, and military soldiers. I’m absolutely amazed they fell for that in those veteran groups. They wanted to fall for that; to spit at somebody else, while being spit upon. We still have no rights, idiots, and you’re jumping on whose side?

About 2 months ago, some employee of that platform started sending me messages that someone was trying to login to my account from San Antonio, TX. This happened 3 times every day. They kept forcing me to change my password each time they sent me a report; just disruptive! I finally realized that nobody could do that except a FB employee, because you need one’s email address to attempt a login. Nobody can see my email address except FB, and I don’t know anybody in San Antonio, TX who has my email address. I sent them a report telling them this, and told them to quit messing with me. They continued, of course, because nobody is watching these employees. I changed my email address, just to see if they would follow it to my new one. I could put money on it, that they will start doing that again with my new email address that nobody except them can see. Yes, my URL can be seen, but I don’t think it can be used to login. They’re playing cat & mouse with me, trying to cover their tracks while I’m filing external reports and talking with an attorney. There are well over 24,000 employees of FB all over the world. Any one of them can decide to harass you and try to force you off their white-privileged platform. Undermining, vicious, mentally barbaric, underhanded, supremacist harassment. Wanting me to get out of all their white-groups; why they won’[t say who is doing any of this or why. Yes, that is their intent for me and why they’re doing all these things.

They don’t like a proud pro-black transgender man around there at all! I’ll lose some members from my group, maybe a good number of them, because many aren’t awake anyway. I’m being secretly bullied, censored and harassed by a FB employee (or employees who may be playing tag with me) and white transgender people. They need to get a life; they need to be fired; they need to be found, Zuckerberg and Klan. RACISM IS REAL! Watch the division widen in this country. No matter who you are, whites on one side, black on the other, other POC’s in the middle Yep, right back to the civil rights era I was raised in. Transgender, cisgender does not matter. They’re drawing lines in the sand, snitching their asses off and picking sides. I said, in one of my YouTube Vlogs, that it would come to this racial divide around November 2016. I never imagined so many people, going through a similar struggle, could be so racist. My imagination just isn’t that ugly, but just as I hate #NotMyPreisdent, I do hate their slimy ways I’m not going anywhere, though, just like this lady says: