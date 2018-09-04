1 Second Of Every 'Office' Episode May Be The Best Time Of Your Life

So you want to binge-watch “The Office” but you want to be super-efficient about it.

Behold the perfect solution: a supercut that shows about one second from all 201 episodes of the beloved sitcom.

That’s nine seasons of TV greatness in less than four minutes.

Just a few vignettes show Michael Scott, the boss played by actor Steve Carell, uttering his catchphrase “That’s what she said.”