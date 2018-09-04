1 Second Of Every 'Office' Episode May Be The Best Time Of Your Life

So you want to binge-watch “The Office” but you want to be super-efficient about it.
Behold the perfect solution: a supercut that shows about one second from all 201 episodes of the beloved sitcom.
That’s nine seasons of TV greatness in less than four minutes.
Just a few vignettes show Michael Scott, the boss played by actor Steve Carell, uttering his catchphrase “That’s what she said.”
In this very condensed love letter to the show, the lame words of the doofus Michael manage to carry the weight of sitcom history.