'The Office' Had An Epic Brunch Reunion And The Cast Looked Reboot-Ready

Maybe this could be the premise of the much-hoped-for reboot of “The Office”: The old co-workers reunite for a holiday-time brunch!

Only this time it happened in real life with much of the cast gathering at showrunner Greg Daniels’ house on Sunday.

Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin) relayed a sentimental exchange between her and Ed Helms (Andy Bernard) at the event along with a photo on Instagram. She also gave a shoutout to the absent Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and others, saying they were missed.

Now we’re getting a little misty, too.

Entertainment Weekly wrote that the gathering — which also included Rainn Wilson, Creed Bratton, Leslie David Baker and Phyllis Smith ― fueled speculation about an actual reboot. But it could just be lunch.

Jenna Fischer (Pam), another guest, got mushy as well.

She explained that they were trying to recreate this Christmastime photo from the show:

We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

The absence of Carell (in the foreground of the original photo) follows a recent “Office” mini-reunion on “Saturday Night Live” when he guest-hosted. In the bit, former cast members attempted to badger Carell into a reboot. And Helms told Carell that they have parties all the time, but Carell is never invited.

Which brings us to another possible plot idea for a revival and/or special: All the old “Office” mates conspire to prevent Carell’s Michael Scott from taking the helm again at the Scranton branch as the gang tries to restore Dunder-Mifflin to its former glory. Hilarity ensues, of course.