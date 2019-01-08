Someone Recut 'The Office' Fire Drill Scene As A Horror, And It's Frightening

You’ve never seen “The Office” quite like this before.
Alabama-based videographer Austin Spencer recut the iconic fire drill scene from the hit mockumentary show as a horror short, and the resulting clip is pretty damn terrifying.
Check out the video here:
Spencer did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.
But he tweeted that he “removed all the jokes” and “added scary music to see how much I could change the tone.”
The Hunstville creative shared the clip online Saturday. By early Tuesday, it has garnered more than 5 million views.
Compare it with the original here: