01/08/2019 06:55 am ET

Someone Recut 'The Office' Fire Drill Scene As A Horror, And It's Frightening

"The Office" gets a chilling makeover.
By Lee Moran

You’ve never seen “The Office” quite like this before.

Alabama-based videographer Austin Spencer recut the iconic fire drill scene from the hit mockumentary show as a horror short, and the resulting clip is pretty damn terrifying.

Check out the video here: 

Spencer did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment. 

But he tweeted that he “removed all the jokes” and “added scary music to see how much I could change the tone.”

The Hunstville creative shared the clip online Saturday. By early Tuesday, it has garnered more than 5 million views.

Compare it with the original here:

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
