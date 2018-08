John Krasinski stars in the new Amazon Prime show “Jack Ryan,” based on the CIA character from the books by Tom Clancy. You might also know Krasinski from a little show called “The Office,” where he plays paper salesman Jim Halpert.

Funny Or Die has expertly mashed up the new “Jack Ryan” show with clips from “The Office.” Now, not only is Ryan expected to have stellar paper sales, he also has to stop dangerous terrorists. Like co-worker Dwight Shrute.