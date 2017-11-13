The Official United States Climate Strategy is...More Coal?

President Trump’s team just tried to pitch fossil fuels as climate solutions at the United Nations climate talks. It did not go well.

A panel discussion on Monday evening—the only official event hosted by the United States federal delegation here in Bonn—featured participants from the White House, coal giant Peabody Energy, natural gas company, and a nuclear company. Titled, “The Role of Cleaner and More Efficient Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power in Climate Mitigation,” the panel didn’t get very far before the majority of people in the 180 seat capacity room stood up and started singing in front of a banner that read, “We the People.”

SustainUS.org

To the tune of Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA,” the youth sang:

So you claim to be an American,

But we see right through your greed.

It’s killing all across the world

For that coal money.

And we proudly stand up

Until you keep it in the ground.

We the people of the world unite

And we are here to stay.

After halting the pro-fossil panel with song for nearly 10 minutes, the young activists, organized by SustainUS, It Takes Roots,and The US People’s Delegation, filed out of the room, leaving the room feeling rather barren. If not for the media and some federal staffers, the room would have been nearly empty.

Those who remained got to hear some top rate spin, as White House energy advisor George David Banks talked at length about the importance of coal in powering the world, while managing to avoid any mention of actually reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To her credit, Dr. Holly Krutka, Vice President of Coal Generation and Emissions Technologies, Peabody Energy, readily acknowledged the need to reduce carbon emissions, before making the scientifically-dubious case that more efficient coal-fired power plants and carbon capture and storage are “vital in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”