The One Color That Always Will Be In Style

What’s true for fashion is also true for décor: You can’t go wrong with black. Sophisticated and timeless, the color never fails to make an impact. However, black’s “statement” quality is what you make of it. For instance, you could go dramatic with black walls, or you could use the color sparingly through eye-catching small accessories. You can also play with texture — matte black is undoubtedly a trendy choice right now, but lacquered is also just as bold (and maybe a bit more unexpected). From chairs to lighting, here are just a few of our favorite black décor and accessories currently for sale at Viyet:

Why we love it: Though this desk has a more traditional style, the ebonized finish makes the piece feel a little less serious than the usual wood finish. The color choice also allows the brass details to truly shine.

Why we love it: A black powder-coated steel frame lends stunning contrast to the upholstered leather accents in this modern take on a canopy bed. You can take the contrast one step further by opting for bed linens in crisp white.

Why we love it: The silhouette of this end table nods to the graceful forms of the Art Deco era, while the black finish gives the piece a stronger visual weight. It’s an ideal piece for punctuating a lighter-hued sofa or chair, though it can easily hold its own next to another statement piece.

Why we love them: These chairs aren’t merely stylish seating options — they’re more like functional art. Each is a masterpiece of modern design, from the interesting form of the cantilevered stainless steel frame to their elegant silhouette.