The One Scandal The Trump White House Can't Lie Its Way Out Of

THE FIRST SCANDAL THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION COULDN’T SQUASH WITH AN ‘ALTERNATIVE FACT’ HuffPost reporter S.V. Date breaks down how the photo of an ex-wife’s bruised eye and the #MeToo movement forced the White House on the defensive. And even Sen. Orrin Hatch has reportedly apologized to Rob Porter’s ex-wives for defending his former chief of staff. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE FLORIDA SHOOTING SUSPECT WAS REPORTEDLY ABLE TO BUY 10 GUNS IN THE LAST YEAR And passed a background checkimmediately. At the funeral of a teacher who died protecting his students, his fiancee revealed he told her what to say in case he died in a school shooting. The New York Post and Anderson Cooper both slammed Trump for golfing this weekend amid funerals for the Florida school shooting victims. And a White House official called the shooting a “reprieve” from the onslaught of bad coverage for the Trump administration. [HuffPost]
THE PLOT THICKENS WITH PAUL MANAFORT As a new BuzzFeed report alleges he’s under scrutiny for over $40 million in “suspicious” transactions. [BuzzFeed]
IF YOU DIDN’T WATCH THE FINALE FOR OLYMPIC ICE DANCING LAST NIGHT You missed out on not only an incredible display, but Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir winning gold and becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. Their performance was nothing short of breathtakingly unbelievable. [HuffPost]
BREAKING DOWN THE EXPLOSIVE USA SWIMMING SEXUAL ABUSE REPORT Saying the organization covered up hundreds of sexual abuse cases. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: ‘CLARENCE THOMAS SEXUALLY HARASSED ME’ “Yes, he should be impeached.” [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘I LOST MY LITTLE BROTHER AT SANDY HOOK’ “Here’s what’s different about the Florida shooting.” [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: ‘I HAVE WRITTEN THE SAME STORY ON MASS SHOOTINGS A DOZEN TIMES’ “The men who commit mass-casualty atrocities are almost unfailingly abusers, empowered by easily accessible firearms that lend them the exhilarating feeling of control that they so desperately desire.” [HuffPost]
WHY MORE AMERICANS DON’T GET THE FLU SHOT Despite being the best protection we have, it doesn’t live up to what we’ve all come to expect from vaccines. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘BLACK PANTHER’ AND THE NEED FOR BLACK ‘BAD GUYS’ ON SCREEN “This is precisely what I long for: a movie conveying black people — all of whom on this planet are somehow shaped by the scourge of white supremacy — existing in this world and coping with its injustices, but not being wholly defined by them.” [HuffPost]
MEET THE MOST ORDINARY OLYMPIAN How Elizabeth Swaney gamed the system to become an Olympian. [HuffPost]
THE OLYMPICS ARE GREAT AND ALL But the best sport ― and the best team (the St. Louis Cardinals) ― will be returning with some new rules from the MLB aimed at speeding it all up. [HuffPost]
APPARENTLY THIS IS WHO KNOWS YOUR MARRIAGE WILL FAIL BEFORE YOU DO Your wedding photographer. [HuffPost]
-
Blac Chyna’s lawyers have reportedly gone to the police following the leaking of a sex tape.
-
Trump endorsed Mitt Romney for Senate, and there’s a whole lot of awkward history to dredge up between the two.
-
Why you haven’t heard from Phillip Phillips in a while.
-
Forget spring break: You’re welcome for these 38 fantastic mac and cheese recipes.
-
“The public health threat of private anger.”
-
The evolution of women’s figure skating costumes, in photos.
-
Can we be friends with the German team doctor, who recommended Olympians drink a beer after competing?
-
January was a record fundraising month for House Democrats.
-
Women are not having The New York Times coming for their yoga pants.
-
Jennifer Lawrence is back to her J-Law ways with this hilarious commentary about her on-set nudity.
-
This airline passenger’s nonstop flatulence forced this plane to make an emergency landing.
-
The internet loves this “Black Panther” proposal.
-
Richard Branson wants a hyperloop in India.
-
This guy thought it was a good idea to break off a 2,000-year-old terra-cotta warrior’s thumb to keep as a souvenir.
-
Adam Rippon responded to Sally Field’s epic attempt to set him up with her son.
