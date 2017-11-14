The ONE Simple Thing That Helped An Ordinary Entrepreneur Build Multiple Six-Figure Businesses

Joel Grenade didn’t have a promising future as a high school dropout. His speech impediment didn’t make things any easier for him either. However, he had one thing that set him apart from everybody else: A burning-hot desire to be the very best at what he does. Despite lacking a formal education or any certifications, he set off to start and build his own business.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows at first: For years, he was a traditional business owner who worked extremely long hours operating nightclubs and bars. Although he earned a decent living for himself, he couldn’t find the time to spend with his family and friends. Deep down, he knew he wasn’t living life to the fullest.

Eventually, after several years of entrepreneurship and much wisdom gained along the path, he was able to build multiple six-figure businesses and a 7-figure business. When he’s not running his businesses, he’s speaking to thousands of people and showing them how to succeed as an entrepreneur in today’s day and age.

When asked about his success, Joel attributes it to one simple thing. This thing is what allowed him to develop a unique style of entrepreneurship that gives him a lifestyle of freedom and flexibility. It allowed him to transform into a top earner. Above all else, it allowed him to develop the determination, dedication and unbeatable work ethic needed to be successful.

What was that one, ridiculously simple thing? Self-confidence.

Joel will be the first one to tell you that developing and sustaining true, authentic self-confidence is far easier said than done. In fact, in his newest book The Confidence Code: How To Unlock the Secret Codes for Ultimate Confidence to Success, he lays out every single strategy and tactic he has used to build up his confidence from absolutely nothing.

Here are 3 actionable tips and insights from the book you can use right now to start improving your confidence in yourself and your abilities:

Your success in life is entirely based upon your belief in yourself.

Self-confidence is literally the foundation of any accomplishment. Until you start truly believing in yourself and accept that you deserve to succeed, nothing else in the world matters. Your technical expertise, your education, your bank account, your connections – none of that makes a difference if you don’t believe in your heart, mind and soul that you have exactly what it takes to achieve whatever you want.

True self-confidence transcends everything that you do and possess. If some magical force arrived today and took away all of your possessions and material belongings, it wouldn’t make an ounce of difference in your self-confidence. Why?

It’s simple: Your trust in your ability to do anything you want to do and overcome any obstacle in life is still intact. A person with real confidence doesn’t depend on outcomes, people or external circumstances to feel good about themselves. All they need is a rock-solid commitment to themselves to take action, follow through and adjust that action when needed.

As Joel says in his book: “Your confidence is based on who you are, not what you did. No one, or no adverse outcome can take that away from you.”

You don’t become more confident by ‘waiting’ until something happens.

The #1 mistake that people make with self-confidence is waiting until they achieve something, or get something before they start feeling confident in themselves. See if any of these self-talk statements sound familiar to you:

● I can’t feel confident about my body until I’ve lost that last 15 pounds

● Until I make $100,000 a year, I am a complete and total failure

● When I find the perfect boyfriend/girlfriend, then I’ll feel good about myself

WRONG! Your confidence should not be conditional on the achievement of a goal. When you do this, you are sabotaging your own self-confidence. This leads to you waiting for a longer time before starting something, lowering your confidence even further. You procrastinate more and more, which makes your fear much larger and frightening than it actually is.

The trick to overcoming this problem is to make the decision that you are going to feel really good about yourself right now. Not tomorrow, not within the next hour – you have to start this very second. Wanting to improve your circumstances is a great thing, but you can’t do it if you’re always feeling bad about yourself.

Joel has a great exercise in his book that you should try: Every time you tell yourself, “I’ll like myself when…”, replace it with “Right now, I feel really good about myself because…”. Do this every single morning, coming up with as many answers as possible. Loving yourself for who you are right now is the key to building and growing your self-confidence.

You must eliminate all barriers to developing self-confidence.

Believe it or not, you can benefit from having a complete lack of confidence. Unconsciously, you might be comfortable being in a situation that you consciously hate. In the first part of Joel’s book, he highlights two main factors that stop people from becoming confident:

● Sympathy and attention from friends and family

● Convenient excuses for refusing to fix problems or improving any aspect of their lives

These two things allow you to avoid taking personal responsibility, while never having to make any real attempt at achieving anything. Nobody is saying that you have to be bold or take risks, but is that kind of life really fulfilling to you? Is living the “poor me” lifestyle really worth avoiding the disappointment that comes when things don’t work out exactly the way you envisioned?

Go forth, and be an authentically confident person.