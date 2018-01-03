PureWow, Contributor
The One Thing You’re Forgetting in Your Carry-On

Headphones? Check. Trashy mags? Check. Sour gummies and trail mix? Check. Your carry-on is primed and ready to go for this flight.

But 20 minutes after takeoff, aka the period between when your mouth gets real dry but the in-flight drink service hasn’t even started, you realize you forgot to pack this super-obvious thing: an empty water bottle.

While you can’t bring that liter of SmartWater through TSA, you absolutely can bring the empty bottle to refill at a water fountain once you’re past security. Is it Jennifer Aniston-approved filtered water? No, but it’s super lightweight (read: easy to take through security), and once you’re sitting in 28C, parched, and that drink cart is moving very slowly up the aisle, you’ll be so relieved you have some H20 on hand.

Plus, you just saved yourself from airport prices. Well, minus the tabloids…and gummies. But you get it.

