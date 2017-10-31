The One Way A Polarized America Can Make Progress

In the many wars that roared across the globe in the last century, combatants fought because they identified strongly with personal or social values and morals, while repudiating those of their opponents. In some cases, the reason for the vast divide was clear: Those who annihilated entire populations (the Nazis; Stalin; Pol Pot) were guilty of the most reprehensible acts known to humankind. Their despotic actions justified the intense emotions that drove opponents to conquer both them and, eventually, their horrific ideals.

The recent events in Charlottesville, on the other hand, caused as much confusion among Americans as they caused anger. How could such a polarizing encounter occur in a country that values equality and free speech?

It’s crucial that we adopt a more effective, non-violent method of interacting with polarizing ideals. How? Replace anger with compassion.

Where does hate come from?

Hate of any kind is fueled by complex human emotions that continue to drive humanity after eons of genetic imprinting. The genetic and emotional makeup of hate are intrinsic to its expression. So many, if not most, people are unable to separate themselves from the emotion. They are unable to achieve a more cerebral perspective of the incident, which can result in these clashes where both sides seem dumbfounded by opposition to their agenda. If someone intends to engage with an opposing view productively, a humane and compassionate approach is critical.

How fear drives hate

Hate is born of fear. This understanding helps move us towards a more compassionate, less combative position. When trying to understand why people are fearful, you can detach their hateful behavior and address their fundamental emotional struggle.

The Fundamentals of Human Fears

Hate is a psychological phenomenon based in any or all of the common, human fears:

• Fear of "The Other." People who are different instill fear in us and cause us to embrace those who are the same as we are. "Differences" are anything observable - skin color, religious demonstrations, you name it. "If it's different from me, I don't like it."

• Fear of Oneself. One way we manage the aspects we dislike in ourselves is by rejecting others who have the same traits. Insecurities drive this form of hatred. By rejecting with the same uncomfortable realities as ourselves, we try to demonstrate control over our own failings.

• Fear of Being Alone. Humans crave connection, especially those that don't already have an innate or learned sense of identity. Belonging to a group is favored over being alone. Despite the damage they do or their notorious reputations, criminal gangs (including white supremacist gangs) continue to attract members because of their recruits' intrinsic need to belong.

The events in Charlottesville may have revealed that both sides were fearful that day. Some reports indicate that "white supremacists" believe discrimination against white people is worse than against any other group. This leaves white supremacists fearing displacement from their role within American society. That divide may also drive the need for a "community" where they are welcome, in this case, in a crowd with others who espouse the same fears. Whether we believe that viewpoint or not, we have to understand it as valid fear that someone is experiencing.

As human beings, we all share the same human needs. In addition to physiological needs like food, warmth and shelter, we also also seek out inclusion, connection, autonomy, respect, validation, safety and more. When we perceive our needs as being met, we experience positive emotions and satisfaction. Conversely, when we perceive our needs as threatened or not being met, we experience more challenging emotions like fear, anger and hatred.

Violence is Not the Answer – So What Is?

When confronted by a person whose values appear anathema to our own, it’s helpful to reflect on the emotions they are expressing and what needs they may be perceiving threatened. It may also be helpful to reflect on our own emotional responses and the underlying perception of unmet needs driving our emotions. We may be surprised to discover a commonality of experience at the level of needs that can lead to greater understanding and even empathy for those whose ideas or speech we find very challenging or even abhorrent.

Responding to someone’s fear, anger or hatred in a reactive way with our own fear, anger or hatred, much less violence, will likely not prove to be productive, but if we acknowledge and address the root cause of anger (their fear of unmet needs) we can more effectivly work towards a solution. Understanding and empathizing with the needs and fears that drive people will lead us away from violence and towards more effective and peaceful solutions.