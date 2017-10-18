The Only App You'll Need If You're Hungry For Snacks

I’m always searching for new trends and I’ve finally found an app that is not only convenient but super cute as well! Introducing, GoPuff!!

I ran across this little blue packet dangling on my apartment door handle. I usually toss door notices in the trash but this one really caught my eye. Not only was it bright, bold and colorful but I saw the words “30 mins or less delivery.” For all of you that have never used a delivery service, sometimes it takes up to 45 mins to an hour to get food! NOT FUN! So this was a big bonus to me.

I read the instructions and it was pretty simple: 1. Download the App 2. Add things to your cart (over 1000 products to choose from) 3. Get it delivered (open 24/7). Pretty simple right?

I threw all my fave junk food items in the cart and waited. Oh, and did I mention with “TREATME” promo code, you’ll receive $5 off your first delivery?? You’re welcome.

My Good Thoughts About This Product:

There is so much to choose from and it’s great if you’re in the middle of working and need a snack or can’t find anything in your fridge that looks good. It also shows you the size of each product so you don’t get ripped off on a small bag of chips when you wanted a HUGE one!

They don’t just deliver food, they deliver essentials, party supplies, electronics, pet and office supply etc.

The drivers text you when they have picked up and are in route with your surprises. (you can also track your order on the app if you don’t want to talk to them)

When they deliver you the goods, not only are your things in there but a sticker of the GoPuff logo and a piece of candy (ooh, a piece of candy)

My Bad Thoughts About This Product:

I sorta wish they could pick up more than just store food and pick up restaurant food.

I wish the free delivery fee was not just for orders over $35

That’s all for now, Noodles. Check out GoPuff with your special “TREAT ME” promo code and let me know what you think! New trending topic summaries coming your way soon! XO

**Disclaimer: This post is simply based off my personal experience as a review based post. GoPuff, Not a Sponsor.