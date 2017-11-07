The Open Letter to Hillary I Never Got to Post

A year ago today, I was getting my pantsuit ready to wear to work the next day, making sure I had everything I needed to head to the ballot box before the office, and putting the final touches on this piece I was planning on posting November 9th. A year ago, I - like the rest of America - thought November 8th would end so differently. A year later, it still shocks me.

An Open Letter to Hillary, from the Little Girl who Always Wanted to be the First Woman President

I was only in 1st grade when my dad brought me back the shirt from a work trip to DC. It was white with an American flag on the front, and the bold words “Future President” underneath. It quickly became my favorite - for the promise it held or the attention it garnered, I’m not sure. I was soon the little girl who, in response to the often-asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”, excitedly exclaimed: “The first woman president!”

I was in 6th grade when our career aspirations were filmed at school. Each of us were asked the same question and had to look straight into the camera to answer. Mine was a no-brainer, obvious as the sky was blue. I had wanted to be the first female commander in chief for years now.

I was in my first year of college, majoring in political science, when I realized I would never be president. I realized I actually didn’t want to be president. I realized what a horrible, stressful, never ending, never-winning job it seemed to be. There goes that life plan, I thought. Time for a new dream, I said to myself.

I was a fresh post-grad, when I fully realized the seemingly insurmountable challenges facing women in politics. Women in leadership, in general. It hit me like a ton of bricks when I realized the ugly truth of why my 6-year-old aspirations were so cute to so many - they were akin to a child wanting to be a dinosaur one day. Impossible, but endearing. I remember when I first understood the power that “first woman” anything held - another crack in the glass, another step closer to shattering that ceiling. I remember when I became bitter over hearing it, dreaming for the day a woman in power was no longer a novelty but a normalcy. Bitter because I don’t know if it would happen in my lifetime.

I was only in 1st grade, but you were already traveling the world fighting for women’s rights to be considered human rights.

I was only in 6th grade but you were phasing out of being the First Lady and into your own political career - judged for your political aims, judged for having opinions, judged for wanting to do more than host dinners.

I was only entering college, but you were already pushing political boundaries, making space for more women and more minorities. You were championing for me, for my generation. You were changing the world.

I dreamed of being the first women president when I didn’t understand what that meant. I didn’t understand the power it held, the message it would send to the world. I couldn’t come close to comprehending the changes that would have to be put in place, the fight that would have to go down, the tight lipped smiles and biting-your-tongue responses and all the explaining you would have to go through simply to show you are capable. You are able. You are equal.

I’ll never be the first woman president. And today, I’m glad that dream won’t come true. I’m glad, because it means you beat me to it. I’m glad someone gets to take that title years before I could. I’m glad someone has made our country a better place before my generation is of age, politically, to do so.

Thank you for beating me to my dream.

Thank you for creating the possibility for so many other little girls to dream big - for their life goals to be taken seriously, and not laughed away.

Thank you for taking that historic, iconic “first woman” role off the table, so now when more women walk in your footsteps, the path is already there waiting for us.