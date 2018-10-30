The Original ‘Sabrina’ Cast Reacts to Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

If you were curious as to how the original cast of “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch” feels about the new Netflix remake, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” your wish has been granted.

The streaming service posted a video Tuesday to Twitter of original cast members Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina Spellman), Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Beth Broderick (Zelda Spellman) and Caroline Rhea (Hilda Spellman), who hail from the squeaky clean ’90s teen sitcom. They’re watching the new darker and spookier rendition, which debuted Friday.

To put it plainly, their reactions are scary good.

Ultimately, most of the old cast gave the new series, starring Kiernan Shipka of “Mad Men” fame as the titular Sabrina, their seal of approval.

“She’s quite empowered,” Rhea concluded. She also noted, “This is not our Sabrina!”

And for all those out there who are disappointed that the retooled Salem the cat (or rather, a goblin sporting a very realistic cat suit) doesn’t speak, unlike the wisecracking robotic Salem of yesteryear, Rhea has a retort for you.

“We had the alcoholic rabbit wearing a hairpiece,” she said of the original Salem before doing her best impersonation.

Netflix

Great. Now how can we go about getting Rhea to guest-star on the new show?