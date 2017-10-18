The Other Side

Before reading this, some context: I am a respected executive for a major multinational corporation, known for my credibility and ability to substantiate the things I advocate. I am a scientist by training and by temperament, not taken to effusive shows of emotion, and extremely fact- and logic-based (maddening, at times, to my sisters!). This being said, truly good scientists also know that there is so much that science has yet to understand....

A very close relative, whom I have known for more than 30 years, passed away yesterday (I’ll call her Joan, not her real name, as is true of all references in this post), after nearly a decade of suffering the scourge of dementia, falling into the abyss from which, it seems, no one emerges...or do they?

We received a call two days ago from the nurse at the Geriatric Facility where Joan had been residing to tell us that her condition was grave. My wife and I arrived at her bedside, and Joan appeared comfortable, but near the end. I took out some oil from my pocket, called “Divine Protection: Angelic Assistance.” I had purchased it about a year ago, attracted by the name, but also because it contains crystals from antiquity Egyptology has always intrigued me), like lapis lazzuli (from the days of the Pharaohs), and other natural stones. Remember what I said about good scientists—I am generally open to many things that science cannot yet explain.

I placed some of the oil on Joan’s head and on her pillow, the ancient oils in the blend providing immediate and comforting aromatherapy, at least to me...and, hopefully, to Joan

Within moments, I got a strange feeling, and asked my wife (who later said said she noticed a “far off look” in my eyes) if she felt anything in the room. “Aunt Flora?” she replied. I then asked if she saw anything, and she said, “No.”

I bowed my head as spontaneous tears began to fall, not tears of sorrow, but tears of overwhelming emotion. At first, I thought I was going crazy, really. I could not even find words to articulate what I was experiencing (particularly crippling for someone who loves the beauty and precision of the written and spoken word, as I do).

All at once, I saw nearly all of Joan’s brothers, sisters, and their spouses who had died years before. Eight of them, in total, were standing around the bed...two were flanking my wife. The one to her right, as my wife sat in the chair holding Joan’s hand, was Aunt Flora...a stronger personality there could never be, in life, and, it seems, afterward. Aunt Flora had been the most recent to pass, only 6 months ago.

They were all smiles and talking to each other...ignoring me. I could hear murmurs of their talking but was unable to discern words. Only one was engaging with me, despite my attempts to call them by name, and it was Aunt Flora...who was absolutely trying to communicate with my wife. Standing right next to her, she was nudging her arm. Afterwards, my wife told me that she was wearing a special watch that Aunt Flora had given her on the very arm she was nudging!!!!

So very strange. The visitors were visually as “flesh and blood” as anyone alive today. No special lights, or auras, or halos...and definitely not even partly transparent. It was as if they were there for a party, chatting amongst themselves, happily. I could hear the din of their conversation, but could not make it out. I was, however, overwhelmed with clear and inarguable feelings of happiness and joy that they were conveying. They stayed for the entire visit. Somehow, and I have no idea how (again, the scientist in me would love to explain it), I knew they were here to guide Joan to a better place--a more peaceful place. Call it heaven, or nirvana, or another, more enlightened plane...the words don't matter; the feelings do...and they were nothing but positive and good.

All the next day, even before we knew Joan had passed, Aunt Flora was playing in my head like a movie...her head telling me something, but what? I told my wife to be receptive to a sign that day, since we believe it was Aunt Flora who summoned whatever other-worldly energy was needed for the “gathering” the night before.

After we told Joan’s husband, Tim (also a resident in the nursing facility, but lucid and thoughtful) about his wife’s passing, we decided to take him to a park to keep his mind occupied. We were standing and watching as his companion sitter, Kenneth, feed the seagulls...and, all of a sudden, Kenneth started singing a song from decades ago, “Always” (“I’ll Be Loving You, Always”). My wife’s face changed, and she asked Kenneth why he was singing that song. Kenneth’s brow wrinkled as he considered this question. ”I don’t know. It just came to my head,” he said. It turns out that it was Joan and Tim’s wedding song 68 years ago...which Kenneth had no way of knowing...nor did I. Even Tim did not remember this fact, and it was his own wedding song! I’d say that was a pretty good sign that Aunt Flora somehow arranged!!!

It doesn’t end there.

Later the same day, when we returned Tim to the residence, Kenneth, his companion said to my wife, “I never knew Tim had a brother.” “Yes,” she replied, “his name was Carlton. He died 20 years ago.” His companion, Kenneth, looked perplexed, and said, “A few days ago, Tim told me that his brother, Carlton, just stopped by to see him, and that Carlton told Tim that he was waiting for him, but that he should stay put, and that he was going to see Joan.”

We were all dumbfounded at this point...yet another piece to this increasingly beautiful, yet inexplicable, puzzle. A puzzle that raises all sorts of questions, and brings myriad emotions to the fore. But, we all accepted the puzzle for its beauty...and it seemed as though a weight was lifted from our shoulders...the ponderous and oppressive weight of grief for Joan. Gone in an instant...like a gift.

In the end, Joan did rise from that abyss...not in the form we know, perhaps, but likely in a much more peaceful one, guided by her loving brothers and sisters to a place just as real as any place on this planet, though currently more inexplicable. A place of peace...at last.

Science has so much yet to learn...or not...maybe for us just to experience.