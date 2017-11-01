The Outsider Politician of The Maldives

The tiny island of the Maldives has for the past few years become a new focal point for global powerhouses as the United States try to use its proxy relations with India to gain more control of the Maldives.

The Maldives has a vast ocean territory located potentially in one of the most strategic geo-political locations in the Indian Ocean.

As the country moved from a dictatorship to a multi-party electoral system in 2008, those that came to power themselves has now become as unpopular as the ones they overthrew.

So much so that the Ex-President of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed is in a coalition with his decades long opponent Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, to challenge Gayoom’s half-brother who is the current democratically elected President of the country.

It almost sounds like a political rollercoaster to the outside world. Unfortunately, for the people of Maldives they have found themselves trapped in what seems to be a vicious cycle of corruption in their politics just as many other developing countries have gone through.

On the one hand you have the US, the British and some European’s center right and right wing parties who has backed the Maldives opposition coalition, while the current President has distanced himself from aligning with any country that enforces conditions on their friendship.

From all this political chaos comes the young generation in the Maldives, who has seen the older generation fail to step away from the corruption that plagues their country.

Creed Politico reported on a young businessman, Muad Mohamad Zaki from the Maldives who seems to have been fundamental to the change that helped former President Nasheed get into power, but kept himself away from local politics of his country.

He has been quick to offer his help and assistance in various humanitarian crises, including offering to help an Egyptian billionaire with his idea for the Syrian refugee crises.

He is well respected as an honest individual, uncorrupted by politics and has no tolerance for backdoor business cultures that exists in many countries in Asia.

Seen as a left leaning politician, his views suggest strong support for an independent Asian region that is closer to China. He has recently shown this with his open support for the current Maldivian President Yameen’s development goals for the country. A development plan supported by the Chinese Premier.

The question to many left wing political parties in the West and around the world is, will Muad one day take a greater role in Maldivian politics.

Will the Maldivian people even know about this influential political figure that has lived outside of the country for so long? An honest outsider politician that could help his people to introduce a more honest community based politics.

The country as well as his growing supporters would have to wait and see.