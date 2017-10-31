The Passing Project

In my other major projects, I elaborate and wax poetic about various struggles, and experiences with which I am familiar. This one is bred from curiosity and unfamiliarity. I am on the darker side of my immediate family, my siblings and parents are all lighter than me, and aside from distinct facial features and accents could very well “Pass.” If anyone is familiar with various slang terminology, “Passing” is when something that is one thing could very easily be confused with or “pass” for another.

The popular Netflix series “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” did an episode where her roommate took courses on “passing” as a straight man. Through recent conversations, I have come to wonder what the experiences of those who “Pass” are. I believe in what is commonly called “light-skinned privilege,” in simple terms it relates to how POC, fair better in society when they’re lighter than their peers. But on the opposite end of that, I also acknowledge the double-edged sword of still being a POC, and not fitting in on either side or if you are like myself persistently advocating for what you are, while others question your passion, just because you aren’t the norm.

Astri Corchado-Rivera is a 21 year old Puerto Rican living in NYC. She works retail, while pursuing a career in child education, and studying make up/beauty work on the side. She was born in Puerto Rico and moved here at a young age.

On Racism and Discrimination

“I just don't understand the amount of hate someone can have in their heart for people who don’t look like them, without taking into account that they are more than just their skin tone. I don't understand how someone can be so extremely selfish and want someone else to stop existing, or live under certain conditions for something they can not change. I can't wrap my head around it. I have had several discriminatory experiences, but it doesn't go how it would for someone who looks more “traditionally” Hispanic. I had only experienced it directly when someone overheard me speaking my native language.

I used to live in a small town in the Catskills where everyone was white and had lived in the Catskills their entire life going back several generations. Everyone knew each other so as an outsider they were aware of my presence. “Passing” gave me an advantage, but people still knew that I was different. Complete strangers would ask me if I was mixed, or if I was some European. It wasn't until I would speak Spanish on the phone or to a customer at my job and all of a sudden I wasn't interesting I was just an outsider. This didn't happen very often though. My sister and brother do face a lot more discrimination as they are darker than me. It breaks my heart that they have been bullied, or made to feel like an outsider while living there. I remember my sister having low self-esteem because everyone made her feel like her nose was ugly. Though I have faced discrimination, my heart is with my siblings because they don’t have the privilege of “passing.” They cannot hide.”

“Parental Struggles, and Childhood Realization”

“As per Hispanic tradition, my mother kept her maiden name just hyphenating it, so she was Corchado-Rivera, as were my siblings. It was habit to fill out paperwork with her maiden name, Rivera. She would fill out our paperwork with just Corchado. While enrolling us in school a person in the main office intrusively asked my mother if my siblings and I came from different fathers, this was none of her business at the time, but my mother graciously deflected. This was a defining moment in my childhood; I slowly began to realize the visible differences between my siblings and myself. If I were honest, it hurt me and it will continue to pain me as long as racism exists.”

On “Passing”

“I think I have many advantages in being able to hide or blend in. I have gone through airports with less hassle than my darker peers. In my current job as a child care provider, I have less trepidation about being seen with my client's children and being stopped by law enforcement, and I live with less fear of law enforcement in general. I can live freely without the fear that darker POC ​cannot shake off. Without the fear that many POC live with every single day. Without the fear that I will be harassed, assaulted, arrested, or killed just for the color of my skin. The ultimate privilege is that I can hide... I can “Pass.” Sometimes I feel like I wish I didn’t “Pass” because I don’t fit in or, I’m not Spanish “enough,” so I can’t possibly relate to certain struggles; therefore I don’t belong. I have experienced hatred and rejection from Hispanic people as well, though I try to stay positive, it can hurt. When I fill out forms, sometimes I struggle with choosing white, or Hispanic depending on the phrasing. “Passing” isn’t always a privilege; it can also be a burden.”

@theactingchrisrivera shot by @JBimaginative

Chris Rivera is an NYC based actor, director, and writer formerly from Texas. Chris is an associate artistic producer of Turn to Flesh Productions.

On Colonialism, and Dating

“I think colonialism created a lot of it, especially the internalized colorism in Latinx communities. That is to say, the favoring of lighter and European features in Latinx communities. It all comes down to superficial unearned rationalizations people have so they can feel "better" than others. I've had my share of discriminatory experiences. In my personal life, I briefly dated a blue-eyed Caucasian in high school who kept asking if I was sure I wasn't half white. It turned out; their family didn't believe in interracial dating. I guess if I were half white, it wouldn't have been so bad. Being lighter, I had been told in my early 20’s I was the first Latinx person someone had dated, and a few times someone was interested in me until they found out my race.”

On Casual Everyday Racism in Professional Environments

“I‘ve experienced plenty of microaggressions. I hate "Where are you from?" as a euphemism for "What's your ethnic background?" I hate that I’m asked so often since people don’t know what to make of me racially. I also hate that every time someone asks about my family's racial background, I am asked a series of questions that lead to me giving them a Texas History lesson. White people just get to say, "IDK, I'm white." Professional casually racist moments are a bit common. I'm "too Hispanic" for this role and "too white" for that one. So many casting calls I see say “caucasian” for a character when it shouldn't matter what race the character is. Sometimes it matters, a lot of times it’s just the default race. I recently went into a casting directors office and filled out a form that asked race. I was so unsure of what to put. I was afraid no matter what I put “Hispanic,” “white,” “other” I would end up missing out on being called in for roles that I should fit.”

On “Passing” and Making Progress

“I think I'm moderately white passing, which puts me in a really interesting position with white privilege. Sometimes I have it, and sometimes I don't. Some people see me as white, and some do not; and honestly, I do "Pass" more often, than I don't. Things like tanning, what I do with my hair, etc affect how people see me a great deal. So first I can tell you that white privilege exists, in case anyone out there thinks differently. I will say with rare exceptions; I'm treated better by strangers, government employees, and people in the service industry when they perceive me as white. I feel like I've been welcomed into more traditionally white spaces and certain positions faster partially because I slip under the radar. So I make it a personal responsibility to get other people of color into those environments. When I am on the other side of the casting table I do my best to consider a diverse group of people.

The disadvantage to “passing” is that when talking about your experience as a POC, some raise eyebrows. Admittedly, my experience is different than others in my racial group, but I still exist in a society that sometimes sees me as “less than.” It seems to be a thing on my mom’s side, that your hair gets lighter and more susceptible to sun lightening after puberty, and as a kid, I was quite tan from playing outside. Long story short - I didn’t “pass” as a child. One day when I was rather young, I remember realizing the hero in the movies never looked like me. Part of me felt like I was never going to be the hero of my own story, and I cried. Being in this particular field it is important that I bring up these issues, as they affect not only myself but other adults in my industry, as well as children who are consuming this media; while struggling with their own place in the world .