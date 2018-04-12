The Paul Ryan Retirement Bombshell -- And The Fallout

TOP STORIES
THE AFTERMATH OF THE PAUL RYAN RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT After Paul Ryan announced he won’t be seeking re-election, Matt Fuller unpacks how his true legacy is Donald Trump, while Jonathan Cohn and Arthur Delaney argue Ryan cemented the GOP’s identity when it comes to the social safety net. And take a look at the GOP shadow race for the speakership, as well as who might win his seat. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
SYRIAN GOVERNMENT FORCES HAVE REPORTEDLY TAKEN CONTROL OF DOUMA Which was the “last rebel bastion” in eastern Ghouta. The news comes as Trump deliberates whether to authorize a strike, as he tweeted Thursday morning that an attack “Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” This is following Wednesday’s tweet, where he said “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” Here’s what such an escalation, if it happens, would entail. [Reuters]
WOMAN TESTIFIES HER AFFAIR WITH MISSOURI GOVERNOR WAS NOT ALWAYS CONSENSUAL Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, who’s running against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), called for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign after the woman’s graphic testimony. [HuffPost]
GOV. JERRY BROWN SAYS HE’LL ACCEPT TRUMP’S FEDERAL FUNDS FOR NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS FOR THE BORDER On the condition they won’t be used to enforce federal immigration efforts. [HuffPost]
TRUMP JUDICIAL PICK REFUSES TO SAY SHE AGREES WITH DESEGREGATED SCHOOLS And refused to say whether she still agreed with prior remarks that Planned Parenthood kills 150,000 women year. [HuffPost]
LOS ANGELES POLICE ARE CONSIDERING SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY Over a 1992 incident involving an adult male. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
THE POPE HAS ADMITTED TO ‘SERIOUS ERRORS’ IN HIS HANDLING OF CHILEAN SEX ABUSE ALLEGATIONS He plans to meet with Chilean bishops and with Chilean victims of clergy sexual abuse and ask each one personally for forgiveness. [HuffPost]
IN OTHER FORMER SPEAKER NEWS John Boehner is now lobbying for medical marijuana. Yes, you read that correctly. [HuffPost]
AN OPPOSING VIEWPOINT TO THE MAXIM THAT ALL SHOULD LEARN TO CODE “Deep machine learning will likely automate the writing of code relatively quickly. Creativity is going to be far more important in a future where software can code better than we can.” [Wired]
YOU CAN NOW COMBINE YOUR SPOTIFY AND HULU PLANS And save a solid $5 a month, which we would be doing if we didn’t have our youngest sister siphoning off our Spotify family plan... [The Verge]
WE ARE HERE FOR CAVALIERS FANS BOOING TRISTAN THOMPSON #TeamKhloe. [Entertai
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a series of gun restrictions on age, enhanced background check requirements and a ban on bump stocks and high-capacity magazines into law.
-
Mariah Carey got candid about her bipolar II diagnosis.
-
Inside Steve Bannon’s plan on how to handle the Mueller investigation.
-
How the Access Hollywood tape factored into the FBI raid on Michael Cohen.
-
Preet Bharara, who last year was fired as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York by Trump, said there’s a “high” likelihood Cohen is charged.
-
Mark Zuckerberg continued to argue Facebook is not a monopolyyesterday.
-
Trump finished second in a “most-admired” poll ― here’s who beat him.
-
Turns out this underwear throwback trend is here to stay.
-
That time Margaret Atwood said the terrorists got the idea for 9/11 from “Star Wars.”
-
There’s a reason you know a lot of Jennifers: Take a look at the most popular ’80s baby names.
-
Here’s what the tooth fairy’s rate is these days.
-
Fewer Catholics of all ages are attending Mass, according to Gallup.
-
Why it matters that this U.K. grocery store chain is banning palm oil.
-
Everyone can’t stop talking about “Killing Eve,” as it revolves around our obsession with women who murder.
-
Inside the Necco Wafers hoarding craze.
-
This “Wheel of Fortune” contestant could not solve the puzzle ― and he had all the letters.
-
That time Getty mixed up Mark Zuckerberg’s longtime executive assistant Andrea Besmehn with his wife, Priscilla Chan.
-
What living off of “doomsday prepper” food tastes like.
-
“The secret language of ships.”
-
The best cheeses for grilled cheese, from the true experts.
-
And here’s what you learn when you download the information Facebook has on you.
