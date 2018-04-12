The Paul Ryan Retirement Bombshell -- And The Fallout

TOP STORIES

SYRIAN GOVERNMENT FORCES HAVE REPORTEDLY TAKEN CONTROL OF DOUMA Which was the “last rebel bastion” in eastern Ghouta. The news comes as Trump deliberates whether to authorize a strike, as he tweeted Thursday morning that an attack “Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” This is following Wednesday’s tweet, where he said “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” Here’s what such an escalation, if it happens, would entail. [Reuters]

WOMAN TESTIFIES HER AFFAIR WITH MISSOURI GOVERNOR WAS NOT ALWAYS CONSENSUAL Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, who’s running against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), called for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign after the woman’s graphic testimony. [HuffPost]

GOV. JERRY BROWN SAYS HE’LL ACCEPT TRUMP’S FEDERAL FUNDS FOR NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS FOR THE BORDER On the condition they won’t be used to enforce federal immigration efforts. [HuffPost]

TRUMP JUDICIAL PICK REFUSES TO SAY SHE AGREES WITH DESEGREGATED SCHOOLS And refused to say whether she still agreed with prior remarks that Planned Parenthood kills 150,000 women year. [HuffPost]

LOS ANGELES POLICE ARE CONSIDERING SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY Over a 1992 incident involving an adult male. [Reuters]

WHAT’S BREWING

THE POPE HAS ADMITTED TO ‘SERIOUS ERRORS’ IN HIS HANDLING OF CHILEAN SEX ABUSE ALLEGATIONS He plans to meet with Chilean bishops and with Chilean victims of clergy sexual abuse and ask each one personally for forgiveness. [HuffPost]

IN OTHER FORMER SPEAKER NEWS John Boehner is now lobbying for medical marijuana. Yes, you read that correctly. [HuffPost]

AN OPPOSING VIEWPOINT TO THE MAXIM THAT ALL SHOULD LEARN TO CODE “Deep machine learning will likely automate the writing of code relatively quickly. Creativity is going to be far more important in a future where software can code better than we can.” [Wired]

YOU CAN NOW COMBINE YOUR SPOTIFY AND HULU PLANS And save a solid $5 a month, which we would be doing if we didn’t have our youngest sister siphoning off our Spotify family plan... [The Verge]

WE ARE HERE FOR CAVALIERS FANS BOOING TRISTAN THOMPSON #TeamKhloe. [Entertai nment Tonight]