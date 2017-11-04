The Phantom of the Opera appearing in Philadelphia through Nov. 12

It’s no surprise that The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show in Broadway history. For devoted fans of the original show, the songs and storyline remain the same, but Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is now in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center’s Academy of Music through Sunday, November 12, 2017. The masterpiece features reinvented staging and stunning scenic design and this new version of Phantom is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the return of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved show to the Kimmel Center Campus,” said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. “Fans of the classic production and new audiences alike will be seduced by Cameron Mackintosh's remarkable new production, featuring dazzling special effects & wonderful songs that will take you on an emotional ride of romance and intrigue.”

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. Falling madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, he devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Enduring songs include Music of the Night, Think of Me, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, and of course, the show-stopper All I Ask of You. Splurge for orchestra seats to get as close as possible to the spectacular live orchestra.

The show’s three leads, The Phantom, Christine, and her love interest Raoul are amazingly cast and their talents are extraordinary.

During the 2 hour and 30 minute show, a series of revelations leads Christine to realize the Phantom is a tortured soul. His obsession eventually guides him to discover that Christine truly loves Raoul. The final sequence of the show is mesmerizing. I’ve seen The Phantom of the Opera several times and each time I find a lyric in a song that means something new as well as revelations about destiny and the true meaning of love. The show is appropriate for school-age children. The talent of the touring production is stellar. The singing is captivating, set design is gorgeous and the ensemble singers and dancers should all be recognized.

The Academy of Music in Philadelphia is an iconic venue and the ideal backdrop this show. There are both afternoon and evening performances through Sunday, November 12, 2017.