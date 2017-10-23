The Philosophy Surrounding Holistic Medicines and Treatments

“Holistic medicine” is probably a phrase that everyone’s heard about, but that most people don’t really understand or really even care enough to give a bit more thought about. After all, the nature and understanding of a “holistic” approach are deceptively simple to the point where it’s one of those words that we tell ourselves we know and can probably figure out based on context. Here’s a quick rundown of what the holistic philosophy entails so that you’ll be better prepared the next time this vague word pops up in conversation.

The Role and Perception of Holistic Treatments in Society

But it gets much more complicated the more you look into it because of the diversity surrounding different methods that all fall under this umbrella of having this holistic quality. There’s the whole field of Western medicines, Asian medicines, chiropractic techniques, and meditation that often get lumped together with the notion of a holistic approach.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) points out that around 40% of adults have some sort of belief and participation in complementary and alternative medicines. So, what’s all the buzz about? Are holistic treatments effective and what does a holistic approach even constitute in the first place? Let’s take a closer look into the philosophy surrounding how holistic medicines and treatments interface with more conventional methods of healthcare.

What Does Holistic Even Mean On a Philosophical Level?

Before we move into the topic of what holistic medicines are, it’s important to understand the etymology of the word “holistic” a bit more. Conveniently, it echoes a simpler word that we’re all familiar with: whole. That’s right, the holistic approach and philosophy stresses an understanding of the interconnectedness and necessary unity among different aspects of a person or subject in order to reach a greater, more accurate, and more complete understanding.

The dictionary definition gives us quite a bit of insight into the subject. Merriam-Webster defines holism as: “a theory that the universe and especially living nature is correctly seen in terms of interacting wholes (as of living organisms) that are more than the mere sum of elementary particles.” Juggling with the idea of how the parts differ from the whole is central to understanding holism and holistic treatments.

On a philosophical level, it’s mirrors the idea that the parts of the whole do not equate to the whole itself. That’s to say that if you broke down a human or car into its most basic building blocks, while the parts are materially equivalent to the whole, the interaction with each other produces drastically different results. So, the holistic approach emphasizes viewing things with the perspective of the overall or the whole.

If you do some more thinking about it, you’ll realize that a large portion of our lives are actually guided by holistic strategies. Think about the primary ways you perceive the world through your senses. Your five senses usually work together to give you a nice, accurate perception of reality.

It’s the same when it comes to how you learn and how you train marketable skills and creativity. For instance, graphic designers often draw on a large reserve of different creative methods to finish a product: “They can create icons from scratch, design icons that are subtly different from an original, they can try their hand at t-shirt design, or at designing their own fabrics, and everything in between.” Clearly, the prevalence of holistic thinking and approaches is more relevant to our daily lives than we might initially believe.

The Use and Applicability of Holistic Medicines

Understanding that holism indicates a belief where the the sum of the parts does not equal the whole, we can further extend this philosophical idea to medicine to get a taste of what holistic treatments entail. Because holism stresses the importance of a diverse set of considerations, we find that it incorporates a number of different treatment techniques to cover and unify different aspects that relate to one’s health.

For example, consider this definition of holistic medicines detailed by The Holistic Sanctuary: “Holistic medicine is an alternative approach to traditional medical care. It offers a passage to healing that devotes itself to treating the human being in its entirety: body, mind and soul.” Noticing the key points of the body, mind, and soul as parts that all need to be addressed in tandem approximates the idea of holistic medicine and philosophy.

The article goes on to further claim that this medical philosophy that considers the intersection and mutual influence of one’s body, mind, and soul actually produces more effective results than some standard and traditional treatments offered by big pharma on the basis that those treatments do not consider the treatment process extensively enough.