The Pie Combination You Need

There are few things better than chess pie - it's basically just butter and sugar. Who can argue with that? But then I discovered Popina's Chocolate chess pie, courtesy of chef Chris McDade. It takes one of the best things in the world and combines it with chocolate, arguably the other best thing. So do yourself a favor in this January doldrum: let this combo come into your life as well.

Chocolate Chess Pie

Ingredients: 1 pre-cooked pie crust, store bought or your favorite recipe 1.5c sugar 2 large eggs 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tablespoons fine cornmeal 1/2 cup buttermilk (room temp) 1/4 cup butter(melted and cooled to room temp) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons Fernet Branca Preheat your oven to 350 In a large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar and eggs. Take care not to over work. Add cocoa powder and cornmeal. Whisk just enough to incorporate Whisk in buttermilk followed by butter, vanilla, then Fernet. Pour mixture into precooked pie shell and carefully transfer to your oven. Set a timer for 30 minutes.