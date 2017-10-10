The Pink Mess... Nothing's Pretty or Pink About Breast Cancer: Kelly Kashmer

“Breast cancer is more than the NFL players that wear pink gloves for a month. It's more than a ribbon. We are women. We are people. We are real lives. Day in and out, we push forward, throw up, lose hair, go through menopause, constant infections, fevers, blood transfusions, burns from radiation, scars that will never be undone. It's not pretty and it's not about pink.” - Kelly Kashmer

MK: Who is Kelly Kashmer?

KK: I am a 35-year old, passionate woman, living in Fort Mill, South Carolina, the mother of two beautiful girls, Kennedy and Karalynn, and I have an amazing husband. I was born in Providence, Rhode Island, raised in Sarasota Florida. My parents are absolutely amazing people who have stood by my side always.

MK: When were you diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and you have the BRCA gene.

KK: In October of 2013, after Karalynn was born, I had the BRCA genetic test performed, based on my OB/GYN’s encouragement. The test came back positive two weeks later for BRCA2. Since having the BRCA gene meant that I was at a higher risk of developing breast cancer (between 40% and 85%, according to breastcancer.org), I went to a genetic counselor, followed by baseline scans through mammography and MRI. At 31 years old, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TBNC). Without any signs or symptoms, my life forever changed.

MK: How did your diagnosis change your life?

KK: My goals prior to diagnosis were to be a great mom, show my girls how to be strong, start my own business. I always wanted to have my own bridal salon or coffee shop. While going through treatment, I would have told you that all my dreams were crushed, and would never become a reality. NOW, looking back, I'm exactly where I’m supposed to be.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

KK: I wish someone that told me that having cancer was going to be one of the hardest things I'll ever do in my life. It would break me...physically, emotionally and mentally I would be challenged. I wish someone had told me that I didn't need to be a rock star, that I didn’t need to smile and it's okay to cry. That it's okay if I don't do the runs or if I want to be mad at cancer...because I was. I was pissed. I just wanted hide from everything and everyone and make everything go back to life before my diagnosis. I didn't want a pink shirt or pink socks. I didn't want to hold a banner and announce that I had it all together. I couldn't. I was to me, failing not living up to these expectations of a cancer patient. I wish I accepted help better and showed more appreciation to those who did help me (Mom, Dad, Ally, Korey, Cheryl, Lisa and Sarah). Tears come to me as I write these words.

MK: Do you ever wish you could go back to life as if was before breast cancer?

KK: Yes, because life seemed simple. No, because the friendships and people I've met would have never happened. And I've met some pretty freaking amazing people. Cancer has not defined me, but it certainly has shaped me.

MK: How has this experience changed you?

KK: I realized more than ever that I need other people. I need God, even though I was angry with him. Life cannot cannot be done alone. I need my community, and for people to pray for me when I can't pray for myself.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

KK: If you told me that I would be running a nonprofit one day I would tell you, "you've gone crazy!" I still am overwhelmed at this beautiful mess called NothingPink. NothingPink stands for "There's nothing pink about breast cancer." It's a little against the grain, but so am I. I realized very quickly going through cancer was not pretty or fun. All the things that embodied that word.....pink. I realize now more than ever, how many cancer sisters actually feel the way I do. So, I created this organization to get ahead of the pink world. To create awareness around hereditary breast and ovarian cancer and to educate those in need of genetic counseling or high risk screening plans. I want to make sure that people have the opportunity to learn their risks and opt for preventative screening or surgery. We have to be our own best advocates.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

KK: Pink.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

KK: Because these are my forever sisters. It's important for women to know that there are different ways to deal with cancer and that's okay. Selfishly, I need them too, to remind me of how precious life is.

MK: What would you say to a newly diagnosed woman?

KK: I wouldn't tell her anything. I would listen to her and let her feel whatever she’s feeling at that moment.

MK: What one word defines you?

KK: Bold

MK: How has your journey helped you to find your purpose?