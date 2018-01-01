The Point of Focus for 2018: An Intentional MINDSET = Intentional SUCCESS

At the end of 2016, I published on my Huffington Post platform my Point of Focus for 2017, and it was this, “What is YOUR Plan to Obtain GREATNESS in 2017?” I would be remiss if I did not follow up by asking you, “Did you create a plan to obtain greatness last year?” If you failed in making your plan to obtain greatness; ask yourself why? Where did I fail myself; what did I do wrong. Success will never truly happen until we first take ownership and accountability of what we got wrong in the process.

But, there is still hope. If the expiration date on your life has yet to expire, then you still have a chance in this game called, “Life” to get it right. So, let me share with you my Point of Focus for 2018: “An Intentional Mindset = Intentional Success.

Intentional is done on purpose; deliberate. Mindset is an established set of attitudes held by someone. Success is the accomplishment of an aim or purpose.

When the three (3) Intentional, Mindset, and Success diverge and become one (1) magic in your life for 2018 will happen! And I am not just talking about some fairy tale kind of magic, but magic in the form of successes wins in your life, sustained prosperity, accomplishments, and triumphs. But this feat will never happen until you purposely create the right attitude. Once your attitude is established you, then begin to form a certain type of culture about yourself. A culture where people on the outside looking in will say, “Man he sure does all of the little things different.” Or, “Wow! She seems so focused and locked in on her purpose this year.” Quit allowing people to tell you that you haven’t changed and how you are the same person this year as you’ve always been. You cannot take a past mindset into a present situation expecting a different kind of result. I need some of you right now to deliberately recalibrate, reshape, and refocus that outdated mindset of yours so that you can immediately start acquiring those small wins; because small wins one day lead to big SUCCESSES! For example, if you believe that in 2018 you will become a homeowner and no longer a renter every five (5) points that your credit score increases you should celebrate that small win because you know what the big victory will look like on the other side. I need for you in 2018 to stop discounting those tiny things; like gradual growth or intermediate progress when it happens in your life. Remember this; some progress is better than no progress. That is why it is vitally important that your mindset is intentional on all things (BIG or small) that will bring you success even when failure knocks at your door.

So, as I conclude I want to leave you with this, if your goals for 2018 don’t have you scared and afraid right now…then Houston we don’t just have a problem, but Houston we have a fundamental problem! But, you still have time to make your dreams just a little bit BIGGER and your goals a little bit BOLDER!! Don’t take an old mindset from your past into your new and present year expecting different results in your future. Let me leave you with Five (5) Major Keys to get you to an Intentional MINDSET in 2018:

1. Contentment breeds resentment. Your dream will never become a reality until YOU wake up and begin to live it! That million dollar-business idea birthing inside of you will never become an actual profitable business until you push what is in you; OUT! Don’t become that person who lives a life full of regrets, woulda, coulda, shoulda but never did anything with their gifts. Don’t resent your life later because you failed to act today.

2. Always show up! When you feel like you have arrived; keep showing up. Kevin Durant once said, “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” You are going to meet some people in your life that will be smarter than you, they will probably even speak better than you, and heck, they might even look better than you (LOL), but I promise you one thing; if you stay on your grind and show up every day fighting for your success you will one day achieve it.

3. Release out just as much as you take in. A friend that brings you nothing but drama release them to an associate status and find someone who will inspire you to reach a level of discomfort in your life. In my book #TheMentalityChanger A Journey to Help Change How You Once Thought About YOU I talk about what is found on the outskirts of your comfort zone. Once you get out your comfort zone, you then find your end zone and when I think about the end zone words like VICTORY! WINNING! SUCCESS! All come to mind.

4. Make your movement greater than your moment. Moments die out, fade away, and eventually, they are forgotten. But a movement is remembered, it is celebrated, and many times they last forever. It was never called the Civil Rights Moment; we honor and pay homage to the Civil Rights Movement. Just think, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, one that gave Rosa Parks the courage to take a seat, and because of them along with so many others it gave Barack Obama hope to run, and as a result to that movement we were able to elect our first African American president.

5. Love must ALWAYS trump hate. Evil only exists in places where love is unwelcomed. It’s time for a heart check-up; take an internal inventory of what you have been allowing you heart to take in because what you welcome in eventually becomes what you pump out. In anatomy, I was taught that the heart is one of the most important organs in the body and when it is not working properly the body can then die. I just want to encourage each of you today to always choose love and to constantly reject hate.

I wish you nothing but success as you head into a new year a year filled with 12 untold journeys and 365 new exciting opportunities. Your Intentional MINDSET = Intentional SUCCESS!