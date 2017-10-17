President Donald Trump is the master of mayhem. He tweets so much foolishness and utters so many outrages — often nonsense and frequently lies — that each instance dominates the news cycle for a time — a day, usually — and then the news coverage and the nation moves on to something else. Call it the politics of distraction.

Sometimes, Trump’s antics distract from a previous Trumpism. Sometimes, they divert scrutiny of a crisis upon which the administration would prefer the public not dwell. And, sometimes, actually, often, Trump manages to deflect attention from the many things his administration is doing under the radar.

Politico runs a weekly series called, “5 things Trump did this week while you weren’t looking,” an exposé of little-reported regulatory changes, departmental rulings, and executive orders that most people missed while focused on Trump’s tweets and actions that received widespread coverage. Last week, for example, was a busy news week as Trump took aim at all things Obama, trying to undo some of President Barack Obama’s most significant legacies. First, the EPA announced the repeal of Obama’s Clean Power Plan. Second, Trump twice weakened the Affordable Care Act by signing an executive order allowing for cheaper, less comprehensive insurance plans and scrapping subsidies to insurers. Third, Trump said he was decertifying Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal.

Only the scrapping of the Obamacare subsidies has an immediate impact; the other moves do not alter anything, at least, not immediately. But, as Politico reports, the Trump administration initiated substantive policy changes in other, under- or unreported actions. First, the United States withdrew from UNESCO, the United Nations agency that promotes educational, scientific, and cultural collaboration among nations and peoples. Second, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed new rules that expand school choice — a DeVos priority — to the detriment of neighborhood public schools. Third, Trump ended sanctions on Sudan — imposed for its support of terrorism — in a bid to get Khartoum’s support for U.N. sanctions on North Korea. Fourth, the Energy Department proposed a new rule that promotes the use of coal. And, fifth, the Department of Justice sent notices to five sanctuary cities and counties instructing them to modify their policies on sanctuary for undocumented workers or risk losing access to grant money for state and local law enforcement.

That was just last week. The week before, the Department of Justice reversed an Obama-era protection for the LGBTQ community while the nation was focused on the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre and the feud between Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The week before that, the Trump administration announced the beginning of construction on prototypes for the president’s vaunted wall on the Mexican border. Most people probably missed the announcement while paying attention to the failure of Republicans — once again — to repeal and replace Obamacare. But, that is how the politics of distraction works: The rule or regulation usually is significant, while the distracting issue can be important or simply the ravings of a president mad at his secretary of state.

Trump is not the first politician to employ the politics of distraction. “Employ” may not be the proper word, for it suggests a degree of planning and cleverness often unseen in this impulsive president. Perhaps, “benefit” would be a more apt descriptor. In any event, political leaders have deflected attention from crises and overcome criticism through foreign adventures and domestic crusades for centuries. Shakespeare has King Henry IV tell his son, Prince Hal, the future Henry V, “Be it thy course to busy giddy minds/ With foreign quarrels, that action hence borne out/ May waste the memory of former days,” (Henry IV, Part 2, Act 4, Scene 3.)

Historians often claim French Emperor Napoleon III launched the Crimean War (1853-1856) to buttress his popularity among French Catholics by fighting Orthodox Russians. Karl Marx wrote the emperor “has no alternative but revolution at home or war abroad.” In 1857, President James Buchanan sent troops to Utah to intimidate the polygamist Mormons and perhaps deflect attention from abolitionism and the brewing crisis over the extension of slavery into the territories. In more recent history, President Bill Clinton announced airstrikes against suspected terrorist sites in Sudan and Afghanistan three days after confessing to his relationship with a White House intern. In Clinton’s defense, terrorists had bombed U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, but the Clinton-ordered airstrikes dominated the news, at least for a few days. Clinton’s involvement with the intern and the airstrikes came only a year after the movie Wag the Dog, in which a war is fabricated to deflect attention from a president’s involvement with a young woman.

Trump’s distracting tweets and utterances often serve to mask other, more sinister actions by his administration. By focusing on Trumpian outrages, the news media often misses the hidden story — either the one obscured by the outrage directly or other actions perpetrated by the administration. For example, in August, much attention was paid to leaked transcripts of Trump’s call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull several months earlier. Trump’s critics pointed to the transcripts as evidence of a foul-mouthed and unprepared chief executive; defenders of the president noted that the leaks were a violation of law. Almost everyone ignored the substance of the dispute between Trump and Turnbull: The fate of 2,000 refugees in Australia who were entitled to resettlement in the United States under a previous agreement.

The news media faces a dilemma in the era of Trump: Focus on the latest tweet and perhaps miss the significant story behind it or obscured by it; or, ignore the Trumpian outrages and miss painting an accurate picture of a president governing, if you can call it that, by vindictiveness, spite, and whim.