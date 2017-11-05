The Power of an Hour

Today is the day.

Everyone has some dreaded projects lurking in their homes or offices. Perhaps it's a cluttered shed, an overflowing room with your kids' toys and clothes (and they're in college now) or a messy office that cries out to be organized. But, you are busy and cannot devote a whole day or weekend to this project. Your life is full of work obligations, devoted to child-raising activities and you're over-committed already. So, the project festers. Maybe you even throw more stuff on the junk pile. Every time you walk by, it irritates you and yet it languishes.

Here's an idea to try starting right now.

Today, we get the gift of an extra hour when we turn our clocks back. Like magic, it is suddenly an hour earlier. It’s as if you got up early. Don't waste it. Find a purpose for it. What would you like to do?

There are so many things you can do with an hour - make this the kick-off for spending one hour per week on your goal. It can be any languishing project, long-put off and often thought of goal. Have some fun with it. Get some music going, and think about how good you will feel when you start to see progress.

Remind yourself it's only an hour. You can do that! Give yourself time - after an hour things may actually look a little worse when you are organizing. Stop anyway.

If you chose to work out, you would not expect to look like an athlete after one session, right? So, visualize the finished product. Schedule one hour per week and this job will be not be painful. If you find that you don’t want to stop, do it anyway and you may look forward to resuming. Good feelings come from getting things done.

After you put in your hour, go back to your other activities. That makes it easy to continue. Make that hour count next weekend and until you are satisfied with your results. And then find another goal for your power hour each week.