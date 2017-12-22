The Power of Digital Diplomacy

The use of Digital Diplomacy demonstrates the power of e-media by foreign ministries for diplomatic messaging. The phenomena is not new in the sense that radio was the predecessor for delivering information to populations. Now, information flows from sender to receiver instantaneously with diplomats being able to converse with their followers. No longer is there a monologue on foreign diplomacy.

Digital Diplomacy exists at two levels: First, from the foreign ministry and that of embassies located around the world and second, by interaction of organizations and individuals By operating on these two levels, nations can shape “foreign-policy and nation-branding messages to the characteristics of local audiences with regard to history, culture, values and traditions, thereby facilitating the acceptance of their foreign policy and the image they aim to promote.”

In addition, diplomacy in the digital age is being revolutionized by information and communication technologies (ICTs). ICTs have transformed the way people communicate and share information, changing political, social and economic landscapes across the world. Platforms and apps are now ubiquitous.

While the United States launched Digital Diplomacy in 2002, other countries are followed suit. The UK FCO have an Office of Digital Diplomacy that is involved in a range of e-diplomacy activities. Sweden has also been active in the promotion of Digital Diplomacy, especially through the online communication strategy of its foreign minister Carl Bildt who soon became “best connected Twitter leader”.

Comparatively, many countries increased their Digital Diplomacy in the past 10 years. France indicated in 2008 that its soft power relied on digital technologies, while Polish and Japanese foreign affairs departments employ an extensive collection of social media networks. Furthermore, Germany turned to ICT platforms to crowd-source opinion and new ideas from the public that fed into its 2014 foreign policy review. Finally, Russia makes substantial use of Digital Diplomacy. A few years ago, Russia overtook Germany as Europe’s largest internet market with over tens of millions of monthly users and is rapidly growing.

In America, the US Department of State uses Digital Diplomacy to spread America’s message. According to the DOS website, the traditional work of diplomacy - interactions between representatives of sovereign states - remains the core of America’s work. In today's interconnected world, individuals and organizations - not just countries - play a larger role in international affairs. The global network of information and communication technology connects more than half of all the people on Earth, mostly through mobile phones.

America’s Digital Diplomacy can be seen all over the world. In Mexico, Washington is working with the Mexican government, a Mexican telecom firm, and Mexican Non-Governmental Organizations to create a short message service (SMS) system through which citizens can report crimes anonymously and thereby avoid retaliation. In Pakistan, the Department sponsored the creation of a mobile-based network that boasts some 450,000 users and runs entirely over SMS, since most Pakistanis do not have smartphones. In Haiti, the Department helped build a system for earthquake victims to seek aid via text message. The SMS messages were then translated from Creole to English and forwarded to relief workers in a matter of minutes. These examples show the power of Digital Diplomacy.

Saudi Digital Diplomacy started very recently, and the Kingdom’s e-diplomacy is almost second after the US in terms of activities and viewership.

First, Saudi Arabia’s Digital Diplomacy is seen in the e-activity from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The Communication and Media Center (CMC) is a Saudi initiative in the field of Digital Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that uses 18 languages in its outreach. The CMC uses Twitter and Facebook to reach creative young people but also to attract those under 35 years of age. MOFA sees the power of Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat based on statistics show the broad reach of social media. MOFA’s CMC is using short videos and infographics to help define the Kingdom and its culture and policies to foreign audiences.

MOFA’s e-diplomacy pushes messages to illustrate Saudi Arabia has the right to defend its security and stability against Houthi threats in which a joint statement issued after the international meeting on the Yemeni crisis in the presence of British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and the participation of Foreign Ministers Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Oman as well as the US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs and in the presence of the United Nations envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed.

In another tweet, MOFA called for “#AlliedAgainstTerrorism… We will continue to fight it until we see its defeat.” In which an almost two-minute video featuring dramatic footage of the carnage, mayhem, and chaos caused by al-Qaeda, Qatar, Hezbollah, and Iran. At the conclusion Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman forcefully states “that there is no room in life for tarnish image and distort faith and the intimidation of innocents in Islamic countries.” The Crown Prince’s message is clearly circulated to the audience.

Besides MOFA, the Saudi Ministry of Defense is active too in the fight against terror ideology. The Saudi Ideological War Center (IWC) is disseminating messages against terrorism and extremism, focusing on intellectual initiatives and promoting Islamic awareness both at home and abroad. Etidel, or the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology launched during US President Donald Trump’s historic visit to the Kingdom, uses social media tools to monitor internet hatreds and respond by sending messages of peace and tolerance. Combined, these Saudi Digital Diplomacy centers aim to confront the roots of extremism and promote the true understanding of Islam as well as promote the Kingdom’s foreign policy agenda