The Power of Fear

SPOTLIGHT ON A QUEEN

I’m shining the spotlight on an awesome Queen and fellow entrepreneur, J Elaine Haynes. Queen Elaine is the Author of Mirror! Mirror! Confidence Changed My View. She is also a Youth Confidence Coach. I am loving reading her book. In this article she shared her thoughts on Fear and how to overcome it. We must be prepared as we start on this new year, we should not allow fear to stop us from birthing our goals and visions. Elaine is one amazing woman, over-comer and a valuable member of the Giving Birth to a Queen sisterhood. Queen Elaine we honor you!!!!

Thank you, Elaine!

Emotions are a part of everyone’s life. It is our reaction to circumstances and situations that we experience; it is our mood set by the people that surround us. There are both positive and negative emotions. Positive emotions are happy, cheerful or surprised. Then there are negative emotions such as ashamed, depressed, hatred and fear. Fear is an emotion that plagues millions on a day-to-day basis. It is so powerful; it can interfere with daily activities, decisions and destinies.

Our emotions are linked to our conscious and unconscious thoughts. Millions of people are diagnosed with some form of fear or anxiety disorder each year. While others go through life undiagnosed, yet confined and missing moments of opportunity due to unconscious fear. Conscious fear is being fully aware of the source that distresses or causes your behavior to change. Unconscious fear is more or less your mind not connected to you in a conscious manner yet it controls and impacts your behavior. Unconscious fear is reacting and responding to someone or something; whether from your past or present, yet you are unaware of it. An example of unconscious fear is our fear to fail. Unaware of what is causing fear, we do not invest in our vision. Unknowingly, not knowing the outcome is linked to your fear of failure. So you play it safe--stay on the sidelines, in the stands or never show up to the game at all.

Here is my definition of fear in four simple words:

· FATAL

· EXECUTIONER

· ANXIETY

· ROBBERY

Fear can destroy your ambition, goals, hope, and passion this can deliver a fatal blow to your happiness and success. Fear is a silent killer, like an executioner. You do not always recognize its presence or impact, unfortunately, until it is too late. It is a low-grade feeling that says you are not good enough, have enough or will ever be enough to carry out your plan to succeed. Silently killing your self-esteem, self-confidence and willpower. Fear causes worry and stress, this creates anxiety. You worry if others will accept you, how they view you, or if they will receive you. So you are likely to not try. This is an act of robbery. It robs you of achieving great things. It will cause you to quit before you even get started good. A dream robbery takes place every day because of the power of fear.

On the other hand, fear can be a powerful pushing emotion. It will cause you to fight and defend your territory such as family, business, goals and promises. Dr. Neil Neimark says, “Whenever we feel extreme fear, stress or worry, a bodily reaction is activated called, the fight or flight response. Our fight or flight response is designed to protect us. It is an automatic chemical response that kicks in when we are frightened. It tells our body to fight or run.” The fight or flight response is a physiological reaction to attack, harm or threat. Here are a few questions to ask yourself to see what side of fear you are on. Will you fight or run? Are you willing to fight for your business, happiness and success? How bad do you want it? Whether you are an entrepreneur, working in Corporate America, a student or homebody; there will be attacks and threats that will present itself out of nowhere, how will you respond?

Think about it, how many opportunities have you missed out on because of fear? Opportunities that could have sparked new business relationships, expanded your brand, or set you free financially, mentally or spiritually. As a new entrepreneur, fear can no longer operate or manage my day. If you are anything like me, you have lost too much. You are ready to stand firm. No more running, you are ready to defend what you have attained, fight for your promises and conquer what seems unconquerable. You are ready to live a happy, fulfilling life. How do you go from fear to fulfillment?

During a very trying time in my life, I discovered a strategy to overcome fear and walk in the promises that are attached to my destiny. This strategy is called the 5F Strategy. This strategy will take you from fear of life to a fulfilling life. The 5Fs Strategy is: Fighter, Forgiveness, Fearless, Fierce and Fulfilling.

F1 Fighter. The word “fight” is to battle or struggle,” As a fighter, do not let it go. Continue trying, stay in the battle and fight to win. Fight to achieve. Fight to be happy. Fight to live above and beyond the expectations and limitations set by others. Develop a new attitude, learn to punch adversity square in the face. Fight to succeed. Fight and do not accept less, do not accept lower than your mark of excellence and do not accept lies about you or your ability to brand your vision- this will rob you from peace of mind, happiness, greatness and success. Develop FIGHTER mentality.

F2 Forgiveness. Yes, learn to forgive all doubters, haters, offenders, frenemies and violators. Forgiving is to release your anger, or feeling of bitterness, dislike, hatred, and resentment. It is dead weight, it does not plant anything positive in your life. No seed of hope or possibilities neither does it promote confident growth or development for you. It does not yield a return to you, yet it takes so much from you. Do not waste any energy, efforts or time on hoarding this dead weight. Forgive all offenders and apply your energy to more productive things that will bring good, positive things to you. Believe it or not, forgiveness will be one of the most important F’s in fulfilling your happiness, goals and dreams. Forgiveness will help you move forward. Let go of the dead weight of unforgiveness. The longer you carry it, the more it will drain you. The residue of unforgiveness stifles the growth of positive seeds that you have planted. Let it go, FORGIVE others and free yourself to grow, emerge and thrive in life.

F3 Fearless. Be bold, brave and courageous. Look fear in the eye, with a lion’s heart. Roarrr internally. Move forward physically. Be fearless mentally. Smile externally. Do not fear defeat. Do not fear failing. Do not fear adversity. Be fearless in the presence of fakers, haters and takers. Be FEARLESS in all areas of your life. Never be too scared to go for it!

F4 Fierce. Fierce is to be aggressive. Not violent but forceful with intention. Fierce is an emotion of power and tenacity. Tenacity is to get a grip, hold on and not let go. Be firm and fierce in your faith. Be fierce in obtaining your goals. Be fierce in knowing who you are and your purpose. In spite of previous setups, setbacks and settling mind sets, learn to be fierce. Be ferocious; not CRUEL but let your passion FUEL you. Most vehicles need fuel in order to transport from one point to another. Similarly, you will need a source of fuel to move you from where you are to where you are destined to be. Be FIERCE and ride out!

F5 Fulfilling. Fulfilling is to achieve, accomplish and complete. In order to arrive to this point; the point of reaping the rewards of your labor and hard work; you must fight, forgive, be fearless, and be fierce. The outcome will be beneficial, satisfying and gratifying. You will accomplish great things free from the dead weight of fear. Living a FULFILLING life.

