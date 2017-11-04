The power of image in Times Square in New York city with Santiago Ribeiro art

Portuguese surrealist painter Santiago Ribeiro finds new and unusual avenues to showcase his art and promote the international art exhibit. This is an impressive multimedia exhibition in the giant screens of Time Square in New York. A pioneering idea, the use of the giant screens of the world s largest multimedia square to share art with the general public.

Based in dreams and visions, Ribeiro’s metaphoric surrealist imagery surprises, puzzles and triggers mixed feelings. His paintings have been described as “complex compositions illustrating deep concerns about modern society and its individual and collective behavior.”

Art with the courage to face World issues head on, creating unprecendented opportunities for dialog can help change world order. The planet has been spiraling into a dangerous period in our collective history. Wars inspired by the highest profit margins and savage monopolistic capitalism feeding modern imperialism, results in radical terrorism born of medieval societies using 21st century technology to combat these dictatorships.With a diverse population of billions, how can we possibly create a state of a social equilibrium. These factors drive the Contemporary Surrealist movement. Art has the capacity to open up these wounds, face them head on by offering fresh perspectives and soultions to addressWorld trauma.

The re-imagined fiction behind the dreams of the beautiful, presents lyrical meaning of surrealism inserting the hope of a new life.Giving new hope and considerations where the colours interact with the "blue thinking", while opposing the "dark thinking".

Images of Flying in a dream implies freedom and possibilities through fantasy.The wings spread and the embracing arms stretch wide, flying through the buildings, mountains and valleys, sea and rivers.

Ribeiro’s work has been featured at the U.S. embassy in Lisbon, in the Portuguese American Journal, in Digital Meets Culture, Pravda in Portuguese, Diario de Notícias de Madeira, Campeão das Províncias, República Portuguesa, Global.pt; Spain’s Pressenza; France’s Le Parisien, Bel 7 Infos and 75 Agende Cuturel; Don 411 News, Bulgaria’s Novosiane and many other publications. His sponsors include Bissaya Barreto Foundation, Condeixa a Nova House Mayor and MagicCraftsman Studio.

Understanding surrealism of the 20th and 21st century opens our awareness to an absolute freedom.

So the dream, the creative and ideological freedom and courage of the artists combined with the modern advent of the internet broad inserts the surrealistic art of 21st century and its insightful psychological meaning into the World. Curated works from 107 artists representing 48 countries will be on display with International Surrealism Now exhibition at Multimedia PO.RO.S Museum in Condeixa-a-Nova village in Portugal in 2018.

Currently, participating in the International Surrealism Now 107 artists from 48 countries: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain, USA, Philippines, Finland, France, Holland, Indonesia, England, Iran, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Vietnam.

