THE POWER OF PATIENCE

One moment of patience may ward off great disaster. One moment of impatience may ruin a whole life."~ Chinese Proverb Patience is one's ability to delay gratification or desire until tomorrow. It is your willingness to wait on God until He brings to your dreams to fulfillment. It is your ability and willingness to hold on and trust God through pain, failures, shame, and disappointments. God has many promises for us.

However, there are times in your life when you will be required to trust God to give you all the good things of life that you desire. God wants the best for us but He needs us to wait at times, so that He can perfect His ultimate plans. We cannot separate patience from faith in God. If have faith in God, we will wait patiently to see His plans concerning our lives come to pass, no matter how long it may take.

But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing. James 1:4

This generation wants to have everything immediately-many of them seem allergic to waiting. Patience will make you experience growth. I perfectly understand that the world is moving at a fast pace-that many people are on the fast lane. However, God did not design the world to affect you as a believer. Rather, you are empowered to affect the world. Inculcate the principle of waiting. To access your computer, you have no choice but to wait for it to boot completely before you can use it, if you really want to use it.

Waiting is an essential aspect involved in achieving life's goals-it is an important attribute of successful men. Have you ever wondered why you have to wait some weeks or months to gain access into your result after you write an exam? Have you ever wondered why everyone regardless of who they are, are required to wait for the command of the traffic light? This because traffic light ensures law and order, which in turn prevents accidents. Why does the pregnant woman have to wait for 9 months before giving birth? This is so that the baby grows to maturity even as he develops features that would make him or her adapt to the world climate. That is why most premature babies die shortly after birth.

IMPORTANCE OF PATIENCE

1. Patience will prevent you from making hasty decisions, that ultimately could end in regrets or disappointment. For example, it takes patience to find the right person to marry. One of the reasons for high divorce rate today, is the inability of people patiently undergo the season of true courtship. They say,"there is no point waiting because we are in love."

Also, some people hastily make wrong financial investment capable of turning their entire lives into jeopardy. Perhaps, that would be avoided if the thought through their decisions patiently before taking action. We think clearer on issues and make wise decisions when we take enough time to ponder on them.

2. We all need some level patience to develop our talents and gifts. In order to become a top singer, keyboardist, a doctor, you need the patience to work hard and wait while you achieve the dream of your heart.

3. We all require patience to develop our relationship and friendship into what we want it to be. We will never find that perfect someonebut with patience, we can grow and help them grow into that perfect someone.

4. Like a pregnant woman, we All require patience to birth our dreams. The period of 9 months is designed for the baby to grow to maturity and develop parts that will equip him or her to survive in the world.

