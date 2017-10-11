The Power of Positivity in your Career

Ever have trouble shaking off a small mistake at work? Do you find yourself struggling to get out of bed each morning, or dreading your weekly meeting with a certain coworker? Since October is Positive Attitude Month, now is the time to discover how attitude affects your career.

What are the Tangible Effects of My Attitude?

Mayo Clinic resiliency expert Dr. Amit Sood relates a thought to the image of a rock hitting the surface of a lake, creating waves which ripple out in all directions. A positive thought can ripple outwards, impacting all aspects of a person’s day favorably. Similarly, negative thoughts can create detrimental ripples that persist throughout the day.

Physical and Mental Health: According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, positivity may reduce inflammatory damage that stress can have on the body. Positive attitudes can increase immune system resilience, lower depression rates, and improve outcomes of conditions such as stroke, brain injury, and brain tumors. Productivity and Resilience: The Mayo Clinic testifies that positive thinking leads to better coping skills when faced with hardships. Kim Cameron of the University of Michigan researched effects of workplace positivity, and found that, “when organizations institute positive, virtuous practices, they achieve significantly higher levels of organizational effectiveness.” Leadership Opportunities: Kathy Caprino of Forbes lists how positivity improves careers. Someone with a positive attitude is more likely to be viewed as a role model whom others can learn from, thus leading to leadership opportunities.

Like happiness, positivity is contagious. Dr. Amit Sood tweets reminders intended to interrupt negative thoughts and commence positive thinking.

Dr. Amit Sood

Seek out these positive reminders and use our strategies to become a source of positivity in your office. Soon you might find yourself (and those around you!) feeling happier and more productive.