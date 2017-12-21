The Power of Prayer: How It Helps In Time of Need By Edward Weiss

WHEN YOU FEEL DESPERATE, when times are tough and you feel like you can‘t go any further, prayer comes to the rescue, to remind you of what's important, to remind you that you are never alone. When you are overcome with fear and worry, you can use prayer to move towards the light.

We all hold on so very tightly. We are frightened of letting go of control. The tragic irony is, the tighter we hold on, the worse the situation becomes. Prayers of surrender are very effective in terms of immediate relief; you must let go in order for God to come in to your life.

It is your holding on, your great desire for control that sets in motion the moving away from God. This is not done willfully or on purpose. The power of the world has a pull on us and draws us in - ten times a day, a hundred times a day, a thousand times a day! You can not fight this with your will. You can not save yourself by engaging in battle with the world, although this is what people do.

When things are not going your way, when you are destitute and without hope, you can use prayer to lift yourself out of despair. It is the desire to appropriate, to take unto yourself what is not yours that causes the horrible feeling of separation. Here is the set up for the fall that is to come as we try to gain power in the world. Little do we know that this appropriation, this desire for power, cuts off the connection between ourselves and God.

How far removed from God we are. We have been striving for the things of the world and in this striving, have thrown ourselves into exile.

When enough pain is experienced over a lifetime, people ask the perennial question; 'What must I do to be saved?' They must accomplish the reversal and turn towards God. There is no where else to go. No other path to take. Pain is the arbiter, the driver that sends the weary man or woman to He who waits. And He has all the time in the world. You must let go of the idea that you are in charge and in control. A hard task, but a necessary one. You must release your tight grip on the world.

When you loosen your grip on the world God shows his face, and you will not be the same. God is here, always here for comfort and sustenance. Prayer reminds you to let go. The tendency for human beings is to appropriate and take control, but as soon as you do this, you, not God are the one in charge, and that cloying, heavy weight of feeling responsible for it all comes rushing in.

The person in control thinks they are running their own life. When they learn that all their choices come from what came before and are caused by forces ever further out of their control they pause, look up to the stars, and finally understand just how little control they have.

The purpose of prayer is transformation; we go from a creature that relies on the world to one who depends on God. This usually takes much time. We are used to the world providing for our every need, for our sustenance, for our very life, and can not fathom being provided for; but what better provider can there be than God whom we are in and have never left?

To transform and move from bondage to freedom requires a shift in viewpoint; the purpose of prayer is to affect this shift; to take you from someone in need to someone who knows all needs are met in God. Little by little, bit by bit, the steady power of prayer erodes the rock of self importance until one day, the rock is gone and all that’s left is God. The task is a difficult one. The power of the world draws us in and we forget what we are, but the power of prayer serves as constant reminder.