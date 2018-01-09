The Power Of The Right Introduction

Joel Weldon

What if you were my Financial Advisor, I’ll call you Nicole, and we met at a party and I introduced you to a good friend of mine, Gordon, and you both said hello to each other, grabbed some chips & dips and then wandered off in different directions to talk to other people? What I did for you is what all too many people who use speaking to grow their business do. They get a poor introduction and when they start speaking they have to work hard to gain the audience’s attention and interest.

After reading this article you’ll know exactly how to write your own introduction because you’ll have a simple, yet powerful, plan to follow. After you use this concept you’ll feel what a difference a great introduction could make. This is the story I heard from Joel Weldon using the example we just had, except as you and I met my good friend Gordon, I introduced you like this:

“Say hello to my Financial Advisor, Nicole.” (And of course, your name comes in here and then I say...) “Nine years ago, my life changed when I hired Nicole to guide me in my financial needs. Gordon, that was the best decision I ever made financially. Since you are thinking of selling your business, you must sit down and talk to Nicole. She has specialized, for over 20 years, in helping successful business owners prepare for retirement and selling their businesses in the most profitable way possible.” OK, you talk. I’m going to get some chips & dip.”

Now that’s the right introduction for a Financial Advisor…not just “say hello to Nicole.” You can do that same thing when you know how to write an introduction like Joel Weldon taught me. His method is so simple, yet so powerful. It’s four steps that apply to any speaker on any subject to any group. Here’s the four steps and then I’ll give you an example of each one.

Get audience thinking of your subject using question(s), a statistic or a startling statement. Explain why that subject is so important to the audience. Tell the audience why you are so qualified to speak about that subject. This is important. Don’t focus on anything other than why you’re qualified to speak on that subject. They can brag about you, so you don’t have to. Your title and your subtitle and your name.

Not long ago I heard Joel Weldon speak at an event for Financial Advisors and here’s what the President of the coaching group said to his audience of top Financial Advisors.

“In your market area, are you perceived as a thought leader? Do the people you are seeking to connect with know who you are and what you do? (That’s step #1)

If they don’t, you’re missing out on so much business that you shouldn’t be able to sleep at night.

That can all change when you start doing one thing…speaking. Yes, speaking to the groups you want to connect with at their events and your own events. (That’s step #2)

That’s why I asked Joel Weldon to be here with us today to help all of us become even better speakers. I could tell you Joel Weldon has climbed Mt. Everest three times, won three Olympic Gold Medals, in three different sports, and sailed solo around the equator three times. Yes, I could tell you all of that but none of it is true! All Joel Weldon has done for 43 years is help experts like you be even better speakers. He’s been paid to speak at over 3,000 events, coached and critiqued over 10,000 speakers and been inducted into the Professional Speakers Hall of Fame. Joel coaches over 230 Financial Advisors in their presentations, making speaking simple by using his Ultimate Speaking System. (That’s step #3)

Joel’s title is: The 3 Secrets – How to Use Speaking to Grow Your Financial Services Practice & Position Yourself as a Thought Leader. (That’s step #4)