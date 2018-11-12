NOW PLAYING

The Powerful Reason This Man Adopted 4 Kids From Foster Care

As a survivor of child abuse, “"A Forever Family" author, Rob Scheer is in the unique position of understanding, firsthand, the long-lasting pain and trauma his children experienced before he had the honor of adopting them. Though the process of healing from any trauma is ongoing, he’s providing his children with the unconditional love they all lacked in their formative years, helping them all heal together. For more information on Rob’s book, visit comfortcases.org.