The President Makes A Bold Move In The War Against Opioids

Yesterday, President Trump signed the Interdict Act, which will allot $9 million for Customs and Border Protection to get updated chemical screening devices that are meant to snuff out synthetic opioids at entrance points into the United States, including borders and airports.

This is part of a much wider attempt to tackle the opioid crisis nationwide, which President Trump promised to aggressively attack in October of last year.

When making the announcement last year about what he planned to do about the opioid epidemic, the president painfully recalled the alcoholism of his own brother, as he emotionally made a bold declaration about the situation and pledged to fight it with everything he has.

There are roughly 175 overdoses everyday, which the president declared is a health crisis that this generation must end. This is why efforts like the one announced yesterday, in addition to greater overall border security in the form of a wall on the southern border are incredibly important undertakings.

To head this effort, he has chosen New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Full disclosure: I know Governor Christie fairly well and I believe the president has made a great choice here.

Governor Christie has been personally affected by this issue, having lost a very close friend to this crisis years ago.

A major part of this initiative will involve providing better treatment for addicts, which, to be honest, is something I wish would be integrated into the war on drugs in general.

I understand that like opioids, many illegal narcotics are dangerous. But I also believe that fighting addiction with treatment rather than jail cells is more humane and effective.

That doesn’t mean hardcore drug abusers who commit crimes shouldn’t be punished, but I would like to see the system as a whole lean more towards treatment and less towards incarceration.

All of that said, it is nice to see the opioid crisis finally discussed out in the open and given the proper national attention.

For far too long opioids have ravaged numerous parts of the country and it is about time that fact was recognized by those who have the power to make positive changes.

Whatever you think of him, President Trump is doing the right thing here and his choice of Chris Christie was a perfect one, as the Governor is as committed to this battle as anybody ever could be.

America needed strong leadership on this issue and now they have it.