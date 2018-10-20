'The President Show' Looks At The Fall Of Donald Trump In The Year 2030

It’s the year 2030, and people continue to wonder what happened to former President Donald Trump who disappeared from the public eye in 2024.

Comedy Central’s “The President Show” chronicles the (future) fall of Anthony Atamanuik’s Trump through interviews with former Vice President Mike Pence, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway (played brilliantly by Kathy Griffin) and “former” son Donald Trump, Jr.

Trump was never the same after the Democrats retook the House of Representatives in 2018. Political superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the current year’s Democratic candidate for New York’s 14th district, goes on to become speaker of the House, leading Trump to have particular trouble figuring out whether to heap misogynistic praise on her for her appearance or vilify her for being a skilled Democrat.